AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 76, Wyoming Seminary 32

Academy of the New Church 62, Springside Chestnut Hill 52

Alliance Christian 62, Lititz Christian 23

Ambridge 61, New Brighton 47

Archbishop Ryan 61, Patrick School, N.J. 58

Baldwin 72, Thomas Jefferson 58

Bangor 58, Moravian Academy 49

Beaver Area 84, Burgettstown 33

Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 35

Benjamin Franklin 84, Parkway Northwest 22

Bensalem 51, Holy Ghost Prep 47

Bentworth 51, Jefferson-Morgan 45

Bodine 49, Mastery Charter North 47

Brandywine Heights 54, Upper Perkiomen 48

Brentwood 70, South Side 31

Burrell 74, Indiana 67

Carmichaels 69, Waynesburg Central 35

Cedar Crest 68, Conestoga Valley 57

Central Bucks East 56, Upper Dublin 54

Chartiers-Hou 70, Freedom Area 47

Cheswick Christian 76, Portersville Christian 72

Council Rock North 55, Lower Moreland 49

Crestwood 57, Shamokin 44

Derry 62, Mount Pleasant 32

Devon Prep 70, Constitution 55

ADVERTISEMENT

Dobbins/Randolph 90, Freire Charter 34

East Stroudsburg South 52, Pleasant Valley 40

Eisenhower 71, Commodore Perry 57

Elk County Catholic 63, Coudersport 21

Engineering And Science 46, Palumbo 37

Ephrata 43, Red Land 33

Fels 78, Edison 27

Fleetwood 61, Conrad Weiser 38

Fort Cherry 73, Mapletown 35

Fox Chapel 57, Hempfield 34

Sports

  • Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

  • Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

  • Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

  • Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

    • Franklin Learning Center 78, Penn Treaty 56

    Germantown Friends 54, Lansdale Catholic 51

    Girard 56, General McLane 42

    Girard College 59, Mercy Vocational 57

    Haverford 61, Central Bucks West 39

    Hazleton Area 39, Harrisburg 36

    Hickory 48, Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 43

    Highlands 92, Shady Side Academy 53

    Hill Freedman 45, Mastbaum 14

    Juniata 42, West Perry 34

    KIPP Dubois 64, Mariana Bracetti 32

    Kensington 69, Motivation 43

    La Salle 57, Abington Friends 42

    Leechburg 76, River Valley 68

    Lewisburg 57, Lourdes Regional 29

    Lincoln Park Charter 77, Moon 55

    Littlestown 59, Greencastle Antrim 52

    Maplewood 43, Iroquois 37

    Maritime Academy 82, Mastery Charter South 36

    Martin Luther King 43, South Philadelphia 41

    Mercer 57, Wilmington 46

    Methacton 68, Abington 58

    Middletown 51, Twin Valley Ms 40

    Mohawk 65, Blackhawk 60

    Monessen 55, Charleroi 24

    Mount Lebanon 57, North Allegheny 43

    Nanticoke Area 42, Pittston Area 40

    Neshaminy 80, New Foundations 36

    Neumann-Goretti 69, Salesianum, Del. 44

    Northern Garrett, Md. 68, Salisbury-Elk Lick 53

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Norwin 61, Penn-Trafford 56

    Octorara 70, Kennett 44

    Olney Charter 81, Sayre Area 37

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60, Brashear 51

    Overbrook 76, Lincoln Leadership 47

    Palmerton 54, Northwestern Lehigh 36

    Parkland 53, Northampton 34

    Parkway Center City 49, Tacony Academy 41

    Penn Manor 63, Oxford 36

    Pennridge 56, Owen J Roberts 38

    Perry Traditional Academy 48, Propel Andrew Street 30

    Peters Township 65, Keystone Oaks 27

    Philadelphia Central 61, High School of the Future 38

    Philadelphia MC&S 70, Cheltenham 36

    Plum 69, Elizabeth Forward 59

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 69, Norristown 59

    Pocono Mountain West 80, East Stroudsburg North 47

    Pottsville 51, ELCO 37

    Propel Braddock Hills 62, Carrick 34

    Quaker Valley 58, Knoch 53

    Reading 87, Central York 68

    Roxborough 57, Prep Charter 41

    SLA Beeber 60, Vaux Big Picture 58

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Saegertown 86, Titusville 79

    Salisbury 52, Catasauqua 28

    Saucon Valley 46, Pen Argyl 32

    Scranton Prep 55, Williamsport 53

    Sewickley Academy 49, Cornell 23

    Shipley 73, Solebury 60

    South Allegheny 61, Albert Gallatin 35

    Southmoreland 75, Greensburg Salem 68

    St. Joseph 65, Propel Montour High School 38

    Strawberry Mansion 36, Julia R Masterman 31

    Taylor Allderdice 56, Gateway 47

    The City School 61, Sankofa Freedom 57

    Uniontown 90, Connellsville 31

    Upper Moreland 61, Morrisville 29

    Warren 47, Bradford 22

    Warwick 58, Cocalico 43

    West Lawn Wilson 59, Central Dauphin 48

    West York 52, Manheim Central 40

    Whitehall 49, Allentown Central Catholic 43

    Woodland Hills 59, McKeesport 57

    Yough 55, South Park 39

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.