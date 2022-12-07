Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 76, Wyoming Seminary 32

Academy of the New Church 62, Springside Chestnut Hill 52

Alliance Christian 62, Lititz Christian 23

Ambridge 61, New Brighton 47

Archbishop Ryan 61, Patrick School, N.J. 58

Baldwin 72, Thomas Jefferson 58

Bangor 58, Moravian Academy 49

Beaver Area 84, Burgettstown 33

Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 35

Benjamin Franklin 84, Parkway Northwest 22

Bensalem 51, Holy Ghost Prep 47

Bentworth 51, Jefferson-Morgan 45

Bodine 49, Mastery Charter North 47

Brandywine Heights 54, Upper Perkiomen 48

Brentwood 70, South Side 31

Burrell 74, Indiana 67

Carmichaels 69, Waynesburg Central 35

Cedar Crest 68, Conestoga Valley 57

Central Bucks East 56, Upper Dublin 54

Chartiers-Hou 70, Freedom Area 47

Cheswick Christian 76, Portersville Christian 72

Council Rock North 55, Lower Moreland 49

Crestwood 57, Shamokin 44

Derry 62, Mount Pleasant 32

Devon Prep 70, Constitution 55

Dobbins/Randolph 90, Freire Charter 34

East Stroudsburg South 52, Pleasant Valley 40

Eisenhower 71, Commodore Perry 57

Elk County Catholic 63, Coudersport 21

Engineering And Science 46, Palumbo 37

Ephrata 43, Red Land 33

Fels 78, Edison 27

Fleetwood 61, Conrad Weiser 38

Fort Cherry 73, Mapletown 35

Fox Chapel 57, Hempfield 34

Franklin Learning Center 78, Penn Treaty 56

Germantown Friends 54, Lansdale Catholic 51

Girard 56, General McLane 42

Girard College 59, Mercy Vocational 57

Haverford 61, Central Bucks West 39

Hazleton Area 39, Harrisburg 36

Hickory 48, Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 43

Highlands 92, Shady Side Academy 53

Hill Freedman 45, Mastbaum 14

Juniata 42, West Perry 34

KIPP Dubois 64, Mariana Bracetti 32

Kensington 69, Motivation 43

La Salle 57, Abington Friends 42

Leechburg 76, River Valley 68

Lewisburg 57, Lourdes Regional 29

Lincoln Park Charter 77, Moon 55

Littlestown 59, Greencastle Antrim 52

Maplewood 43, Iroquois 37

Maritime Academy 82, Mastery Charter South 36

Martin Luther King 43, South Philadelphia 41

Mercer 57, Wilmington 46

Methacton 68, Abington 58

Middletown 51, Twin Valley Ms 40

Mohawk 65, Blackhawk 60

Monessen 55, Charleroi 24

Mount Lebanon 57, North Allegheny 43

Nanticoke Area 42, Pittston Area 40

Neshaminy 80, New Foundations 36

Neumann-Goretti 69, Salesianum, Del. 44

Northern Garrett, Md. 68, Salisbury-Elk Lick 53

Norwin 61, Penn-Trafford 56

Octorara 70, Kennett 44

Olney Charter 81, Sayre Area 37

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60, Brashear 51

Overbrook 76, Lincoln Leadership 47

Palmerton 54, Northwestern Lehigh 36

Parkland 53, Northampton 34

Parkway Center City 49, Tacony Academy 41

Penn Manor 63, Oxford 36

Pennridge 56, Owen J Roberts 38

Perry Traditional Academy 48, Propel Andrew Street 30

Peters Township 65, Keystone Oaks 27

Philadelphia Central 61, High School of the Future 38

Philadelphia MC&S 70, Cheltenham 36

Plum 69, Elizabeth Forward 59

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 69, Norristown 59

Pocono Mountain West 80, East Stroudsburg North 47

Pottsville 51, ELCO 37

Propel Braddock Hills 62, Carrick 34

Quaker Valley 58, Knoch 53

Reading 87, Central York 68

Roxborough 57, Prep Charter 41

SLA Beeber 60, Vaux Big Picture 58

Saegertown 86, Titusville 79

Salisbury 52, Catasauqua 28

Saucon Valley 46, Pen Argyl 32

Scranton Prep 55, Williamsport 53

Sewickley Academy 49, Cornell 23

Shipley 73, Solebury 60

South Allegheny 61, Albert Gallatin 35

Southmoreland 75, Greensburg Salem 68

St. Joseph 65, Propel Montour High School 38

Strawberry Mansion 36, Julia R Masterman 31

Taylor Allderdice 56, Gateway 47

The City School 61, Sankofa Freedom 57

Uniontown 90, Connellsville 31

Upper Moreland 61, Morrisville 29

Warren 47, Bradford 22

Warwick 58, Cocalico 43

West Lawn Wilson 59, Central Dauphin 48

West York 52, Manheim Central 40

Whitehall 49, Allentown Central Catholic 43

Woodland Hills 59, McKeesport 57

Yough 55, South Park 39

