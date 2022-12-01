AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avondale Westview 71, Verrado 49

Bisbee 66, The Gregory School 40

Canyon View 68, Glendale Arizona IHS 42

Casa Grande 35, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 34

Casteel High School 90, Paradise Valley 62

Desert Edge 65, Phoenix South Mountain 38

Goodyear Millenium 95, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 59

Higley 74, Tucson Catalina Foothills 63

Holbrook 57, Page 33

North Phoenix Preparatory 32, Phoenix School-Deaf 18

Patagonia 42, San Manuel 33

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 56, Tempe Prep 46

Phoenix Horizon 54, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 45

Phoenix Maryvale 57, Phoenix Camelback 55

Rancho Solano Prep 68, Cicero Preparatory Academy 35

Williams Field def. Scottsdale Notre Dame, forfeit

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

