Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avondale Westview 71, Verrado 49
Bisbee 66, The Gregory School 40
Canyon View 68, Glendale Arizona IHS 42
Casa Grande 35, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 34
Casteel High School 90, Paradise Valley 62
Desert Edge 65, Phoenix South Mountain 38
Goodyear Millenium 95, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 59
Higley 74, Tucson Catalina Foothills 63
Holbrook 57, Page 33
North Phoenix Preparatory 32, Phoenix School-Deaf 18
Patagonia 42, San Manuel 33
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 56, Tempe Prep 46
Phoenix Horizon 54, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 45
Phoenix Maryvale 57, Phoenix Camelback 55
Rancho Solano Prep 68, Cicero Preparatory Academy 35
Williams Field def. Scottsdale Notre Dame, forfeit
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/