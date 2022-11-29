AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bagdad 38, Mayer 27

Betty Fairfax High School 95, Phoenix Central 22

Chandler Seton 47, Mesa Westwood 33

Eagar Round Valley 58, Safford 49

Horizon Honors 69, Rancho Solano Prep 38

Joseph City 51, Ash Fork 14

Nogales 62, Tucson 33

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 80, Scottsdale Chaparral 58

Phoenix Cortez 39, Glendale 29

Phoenix St. Mary’s 69, ALA-West Foothills 28

Phoenix Washington 54, Yuma Kofa 19

Queen Creek 56, Phoenix Camelback 10

Salome 38, North Valley Christian Academy 6

Sanders Valley 54, Red Mesa 47

St. David 65, Morenci 28

Tempe McClintock 89, Tempe 10

Tucson Salpointe 69, Mica Mountain 37

Tucson Sunnyside 75, Tucson Desert View 11

Wellton Antelope 40, Desert Heights Prep 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sequoia Pathway vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

