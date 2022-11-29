Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bagdad 38, Mayer 27
Betty Fairfax High School 95, Phoenix Central 22
Chandler Seton 47, Mesa Westwood 33
Eagar Round Valley 58, Safford 49
Horizon Honors 69, Rancho Solano Prep 38
Joseph City 51, Ash Fork 14
Nogales 62, Tucson 33
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 80, Scottsdale Chaparral 58
Phoenix Cortez 39, Glendale 29
Phoenix St. Mary’s 69, ALA-West Foothills 28
Phoenix Washington 54, Yuma Kofa 19
Queen Creek 56, Phoenix Camelback 10
Salome 38, North Valley Christian Academy 6
Sanders Valley 54, Red Mesa 47
St. David 65, Morenci 28
Tempe McClintock 89, Tempe 10
Tucson Salpointe 69, Mica Mountain 37
Tucson Sunnyside 75, Tucson Desert View 11
Wellton Antelope 40, Desert Heights Prep 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sequoia Pathway vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/