Tarleton State and Sam Houston face off for conference

Sam Houston Bearkats (19-6, 9-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-13, 8-7 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -3; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Qua Grant and the Sam Houston Bearkats visit Lue Williams and the Tarleton State Texans in WAC play.

The Texans have gone 11-1 at home. Tarleton State has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearkats have gone 9-4 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston is fifth in the WAC scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Shamir Bogues is shooting 53.0% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Donte Powers is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 10.9 points. Grant is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .