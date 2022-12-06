AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 67, Louisa 51

Brentsville 58, Liberty-Bealeton 54

Briar Woods 64, Broad Run 62

Brooke Point 65, C.D. Hylton 45

Buckingham County 71, Fuqua School 23

Chantilly 54, TJ-Alexandria 49

Charlottesville 63, Wilson Memorial 37

Colonial Heights 82, Charles City County High School 55

Cross Christian, Del. 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 62

Floyd County 73, Magna Vista 59

Franklin 49, Greensville County 42

Freedom (South Riding) 60, Riverside 59

Glen Allen 66, Midlothian 52

Glenvar 65, Salem 56

Grafton 54, Poquoson 44

Heights, Md. 66, Seton School 52

Holston 57, Marion 53

Martinsville 68, Dan River 36

Millbrook 69, Loudoun Valley 67

New Kent 70, Tabb 57

Norfolk Academy 80, Greenbrier Christian 15

Osbourn Park 74, Manassas Park 27

Park View-Sterling 59, Luray 44

Regents 55, United Christian Academy 23

Roanoke Valley Christian 72, Ridgeview Christian 30

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39

Washington-Liberty 79, Westfield 64

Woodbridge 71, Unity Reed 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

