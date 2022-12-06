Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 67, Louisa 51
Brentsville 58, Liberty-Bealeton 54
Briar Woods 64, Broad Run 62
Brooke Point 65, C.D. Hylton 45
Buckingham County 71, Fuqua School 23
Chantilly 54, TJ-Alexandria 49
Charlottesville 63, Wilson Memorial 37
Colonial Heights 82, Charles City County High School 55
Cross Christian, Del. 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 62
Floyd County 73, Magna Vista 59
Franklin 49, Greensville County 42
Freedom (South Riding) 60, Riverside 59
Glen Allen 66, Midlothian 52
Glenvar 65, Salem 56
Grafton 54, Poquoson 44
Heights, Md. 66, Seton School 52
Holston 57, Marion 53
Martinsville 68, Dan River 36
Millbrook 69, Loudoun Valley 67
New Kent 70, Tabb 57
Norfolk Academy 80, Greenbrier Christian 15
Osbourn Park 74, Manassas Park 27
Park View-Sterling 59, Luray 44
Regents 55, United Christian Academy 23
Roanoke Valley Christian 72, Ridgeview Christian 30
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39
Washington-Liberty 79, Westfield 64
Woodbridge 71, Unity Reed 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/