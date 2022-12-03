AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Isle of Wight Academy 21

Atlee 27, J.R. Tucker 24

Banner Christian 74, James River Home 62

Bayside 63, Tallwood 32

Carlisle 41, GW-Danville 37

Carroll County 59, Blacksburg 40

Christiansburg 57, Abingdon 46

Dan River 41, Tunstall 6

Gainesville 72, Woodbridge 59

Glenvar 60, Hidden Valley 27

Grace Christian 44, Timberlake Christian 14

Green Run 38, Frank Cox 34

Halifax County 46, Person, N.C. 44

Hampton 75, Woodside 38

Hermitage 55, Henrico 54

Honaker 61, Eastside 52

Indian River 63, Great Bridge 38

James Monroe 52, Manassas Park 9

Justice High School 51, Gar-Field 29

Kecoughtan 63, Heritage (Newport News) 50

Kempsville 65, Kellam 48

King’s Fork High School 83, Nansemond River 19

Lightridge 43, Independence 37

Louisa 72, Culpeper 50

Massaponax 50, Potomac 36

Mechanicsville High School 81, King William 35

Menchville 92, Denbigh 1

Middleburg Academy 40, Chincoteague 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson County 41, Amherst County 32

Osbourn Park 63, Colgan 37

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Albemarle 26

Prince George 60, TJHS 25

Princess Anne 46, Landstown 28

Pulaski County 65, Radford 3

Riverbend 67, Chancellor 52

Rockbridge County 29, Staunton 24

Rural Retreat 53, Fort Chiswell 42

Salem-Va. Beach 44, Ocean Lakes 14

Sports

  • Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal

  • South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

  • US coach Berhalter to draw on Dutch lessons at World Cup

  • If NFL had its way, Deshaun Watson's return would be on hold

    • Seton School 53, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 46

    Union 56, J.I. Burton 51

    Wakefield School 52, Quantico 23

    William Byrd 47, Bassett 40

    William Fleming 68, Roanoke Catholic 17

    Woodstock Central 48, Mountain View 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.