Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegan 43, Delton Kellogg 33

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 63, Allen Park Cabrini 18

Ann Arbor Huron 41, Grass Lake 15

Armada 57, Deckerville 22

Ashley 19, Akron-Fairgrove 11

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Burton Genesee Christian 44

Bangor 28, Fennville 16

Battle Creek Academy 29, Tekonsha 22

Battle Creek Pennfield 46, Otsego 38

Belding 51, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 27

Benzie Central 53, Reed City 42

Big Rapids 41, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 34

Blissfield 55, Whiteford 27

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37, Notre Dame Prep 31

Boyne City 51, Cheboygan 15

Bridgeport 52, Carrollton 30

Bridgman 27, Berrien Springs 24

Byron 36, Holly 23

Cadillac Heritage Christian 59, Baldwin 7

Capac 28, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20

Carney-Nadeau 50, Menominee 46

Cass City 61, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42

Chelsea 62, Parma Western 52

Clarkston 50, Novi 34

Clawson 43, Madison Heights 24

Climax-Scotts 34, Decatur 22

Clinton 53, Manchester 51

Coldwater 26, Portage Central 24

DeWitt 67, Fenton 19

Dearborn Divine Child 65, Brownstown Woodhaven 24

Dearborn Fordson 46, Allen Park 33

Detroit Country Day 66, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 34

Detroit Mumford 79, River Rouge 48

East Grand Rapids 61, Mattawan 39

    • East Kentwood 43, Byron Center 40

    Eddies 56, Stevensville Lakeshore 53

    Elk Rapids 48, Petoskey 40

    Escanaba 65, Marquette 50

    Farmington Hills Mercy 33, Rochester 30

    Farwell 33, Midland Bullock Creek 27

    Flat Rock 41, Gibraltar Carlson 37

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Williamston 50

    Flushing 50, Davison 41

    Genesee 56, Flint Kearsley 43

    Grand Ledge 43, Caledonia 42

    Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 50, Grand Rapids Northview 37

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 55, Hudsonville 50

    Grandville Calvin Christian 61, West Michigan Aviation 11

    Grant 62, Cedar Springs 24

    Grosse Ile 26, Trenton 21

    Grosse Pointe North 34, Warren Regina 23

    Hamilton 34, Hopkins 31

    Harbor Springs 53, Johannesburg-Lewiston 41

    Hart 43, Ludington 42, OT

    Haslett 49, Jackson Northwest 38

    Hastings 54, Eaton Rapids 48

    Hazel Park 53, Ferndale University 14

    Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 43, North Adams-Jerome 30

    Holland West Ottawa 59, Richland Gull Lake 19

    Holt 64, Jackson 27

    Howell 51, Midland Dow 42

    Hudson 52, Pittsford 27

    Ida 42, Adrian 36

    Ishpeming 50, Bark River-Harris 38

    Ithaca 55, Fulton-Middleton 29

    Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 52, Portage Northern 40

    Kent City Algoma Christian 45, Pentwater 21

    Kingsley 45, Manton 44

    Kingston 34, Ubly 18

    Lake Fenton 46, Frankenmuth 36

    Lakeview 44, Merrill 23

    Lansing Catholic 67, Detroit Cass Tech 43

    Lansing Eastern 59, Wyoming Lee 17

    Lawrence 38, Parchment 23

    Lawton 64, Marcellus 21

    Leland 58, Fife Lake Forest Area 25

    Leslie 42, Brooklyn Columbia Central 36

    Lincoln Park 51, Redford Union 15

    Lincoln-Alcona 55, Pinconning 9

    Livonia Clarenceville 39, Taylor Prep 33

    Lowell 66, Kent City 39

    Macomb Dakota 66, Warren Cousino HS 42

    Millington 51, Unionville-Sebewaing 22

    Montague 54, Comstock Park 24

    Morenci 49, Addison 17

    Morrice 61, Blanchard Montabella 26

    Munising 57, Newberry 11

    Muskegon Catholic Central 30, North Muskegon 14

    Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Allendale 25

    Napoleon 36, Quincy 17

    Negaunee 63, Manistique 20

    Niles Brandywine 75, New Buffalo 14

    North Branch 52, Marysville 35

    North Farmington 53, Southfield A&T 42

    Northville 38, White Lake Lakeland 23

    Olivet 58, Springport 35

    Onekama 55, Mason County Eastern 41

    Ortonville Brandon 50, Almont 44

    Otisville Lakeville 57, Burton Atherton 21

    Ovid-Elsie 42, Ionia 32

    Painesdale Jeffers 45, Chassell 32

    Paw Paw 55, Schoolcraft 50

    Perry 45, Webberville 36

    Pinckney 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 40

    Portland 43, Bath 23

    Potterville 54, Homer 32

    Ravenna 26, Coopersville 25

    Rochester Adams 41, Lapeer 37

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 59, Birmingham Seaholm 38

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 75, Flint International 9

    Sandusky 58, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 23

    Sanford-Meridian 60, Evart 52

    Saugatuck 44, Bloomingdale 30

    Shelby 42, Newaygo 28

    Southfield Christian 49, Lutheran Westland 30

    Spring Lake 47, Fremont 34

    St. Ignace 48, Charlevoix 35

    St. Louis 45, Breckenridge 40

    Stanton Central Montcalm 43, Carson City-Crystal 34

    Sterling Heights 45, Warren Lincoln 12

    Tawas 53, Whittemore-Prescott 31

    Taylor 38, Westland John Glenn 8

    Tecumseh 59, Monroe 14

    Three Oaks River Valley 46, Cassopolis 40

    Three Rivers 52, Constantine 15

    Utica Eisenhower 54, Berkley 48

    Watervliet 43, Dowagiac Union 37

    Wayland Union 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 47

    White Cloud 65, Hesperia 24

    Whitehall 41, Cadillac 36, OT

    Whitmore Lake 46, Melvindale 18

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 61, Muskegon Orchard View 25

    Zeeland West 51, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46

    Zion Christian 45, Saranac 21

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    DCP-Northwestern vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

