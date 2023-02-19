Ejim scores 25, No. 20 Gonzaga women beat Saint Mary’s 65-51

AP NEWS
    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 25 points and Kaylynne Truong hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points to help No. 20 Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s 65-51 Saturday and extend its win streak against the Gaels to six.

    Ejim hit a jumper and Truong followed with a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 and the Bulldogs never trailed. Brynna Maxwell was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer and made the and-1 free throw to cap a 10-2 run and give Gonzaga a 19-10 lead with 6:13 left in the second quarter. Maxwell, who finished with nine points on 2-of-9 shooting, has made at least one 3-pointer in each game this season.

    Gonzaga (25-3, 15-1 West Coast Conference) has won four in a row and 19 of 20 since an 84-63 loss at then-No. 2 Stanford.

    Tayla Dalton hit a 3-pointer from the logo as time expired in the first half and Hannah Rapp made a layup to open the third quarter and trim the Gaels’ deficit to 27-22. Ejim answered with a pair of free throws and then hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run that culminated when Truong made back-to-back 3s that gave Gonzaga a 16-point lead midway through the period.

    Ali Bamberger led Saint Mary’s (12-16, 6-11) with 13 points and Taycee Wedin scored 10.

    The Gaels have lost four of their last five games and eight of their last 10.

    • UP NEXT

    Saint Mary’s plays its final regular-season game next Saturday at home against Pacific

    Gonzaga visits San Diego on Thursday

