Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 61, Eastern (Greentown) 29

Benton Central 43, Rensselaer 38

Bloomington North 60, Owen Valley 28

Bloomington South 53, Martinsville 31

Brown Co. 47, Eastern (Greene) 44

Brownstown 46, Salem 35

Cambridge City 28, Wes-Del 25

Carmel 43, Westfield 33

Carroll (Flora) 65, Tri-County 38

Cascade 59, Indpls Ritter 14

Center Grove 54, Plainfield 31

Central Christian 37, Christel House Manual 21

Central Noble 61, Lakewood Park 24

Christian Academy 39, Clarksville 36

Clinton Prairie 47, Tri-Central 40

Concord 54, S. Bend Clay 25

Connersville 53, New Castle 52

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, S. Newton 16

Danville 70, Greencastle 50

DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, 2OT

Delta 59, Muncie Burris 21

Edinburgh 44, Greenwood Christian 38

Eminence 43, Cloverdale 27

Evansville Mater Dei 57, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22

Evansville Memorial 59, Gibson Southern 41

Floyd Central 58, Columbus East 42

Forest Park 41, Tecumseh 31

Franklin Co. 44, Richmond 33

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Southern Wells 31

Ft. Wayne North 35, New Haven 31

Ft. Wayne Wayne 76, Marion 43

Garrett 46, Westview 40

Goshen 57, W. Noble 33

Hamilton Southeastern 71, Pendleton Hts. 49

Heritage Christian 61, Covenant Christian 43

Huntington North 54, Manchester 25

    • Indiana Math and Science Academy 54, Crosspointe Christian Academy 33

    Indpls Shortridge 55, Phalen 29

    Jac-Cen-Del 47, Waldron 33

    Jay Co. 66, Muncie Central 33

    Jennings Co. 48, Seymour 28

    Jimtown 59, Elkhart Christian 26

    Kankakee Valley 50, Hanover Central 39

    Knightstown 35, Southwestern (Shelby) 34

    Kouts 62, Westville 40

    Lafayette Catholic 61, McCutcheon 32

    Lafayette Harrison 64, Logansport 41

    Lanesville 56, Paoli 27

    Michigan City 55, Knox 53

    Mishawaka Marian 64, Culver Academy 28

    Monroe Central 54, Shenandoah 32

    Mooresville 58, Avon 30

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Anderson 33

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 41, N. Daviess 17

    N. Decatur 49, Eastern Hancock 48

    N. White 50, W. Central 38

    New Palestine 59, Shelbyville 51

    NorthWood 51, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 40

    Northeastern 62, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 22

    Northfield 72, Taylor 16

    Northridge 65, Wawasee 37

    Northview 73, S. Vermillion 5

    Oak Hill 64, Maconaquah 17

    Oldenburg 42, Rising Sun 30

    Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 48

    Prairie Hts. 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 13

    Providence 67, S. Central (Elizabeth) 39

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 60, Indpls Scecina 34

    Rossville 40, Cass 35, OT

    S. Bend Washington 103, New Prairie 67

    S. Central (Union Mills) 34, Morgan Twp. 33

    S. Putnam 52, Clay City 48, OT

    Scottsburg 51, Charlestown 39

    Seeger 55, Fountain Central 34

    Shakamak 46, Shoals 32

    Southridge 40, N. Posey 30

    Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Milan 35

    Springs Valley 52, Orleans 43

    Terre Haute North 57, W. Vigo 31

    Tri-West 68, N. Montgomery 40

    Trinity Lutheran 59, S. Ripley 50

    Twin Lakes 62, W. Lafayette 60

    Wabash 62, Bluffton 60, 2OT

    Wapahani 59, Yorktown 34

    Washington 59, Loogootee 24

    Western 57, Kokomo 46

    Winchester 50, S. Adams 42

    Wood Memorial 46, Barr-Reeve 32

    Zionsville 60, Indpls Cathedral 35

    Marion County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Franklin Central 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 44

    Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 52

    Indpls N. Central 72, Indpls Lutheran 33

    Indpls Roncalli 61, Indpls Brebeuf 33

    Lawrence North 56, Speedway 24

    Southport 48, Beech Grove 28

    Warren Central 71, Decatur Central 48

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

