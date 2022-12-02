Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 35, Crownpoint 14

Alamo-Navajo 57, Reserve 38

Artesia 58, Ruidoso 17

Cleveland 37, Los Alamos 22

EP Riverside, Texas 52, Deming 29

Escalante 38, Bloomfield 35

Espanola Valley 36, St. Michael’s 34

Fort Sumner 45, Mora 6

Hagerman 57, Floyd 26

Manzano 48, Capital 41

Maxwell 36, Bosque School 25

Mesilla Valley Christian 47, Hatch Valley 25

Mosquero 54, Cloudcroft 12

Navajo Prep 51, Whitehorse, Utah 20

Rio Grande 40, Ramah 36

Santa Fe Indian 46, Penasco 31

Santa Fe Waldorf School 53, Tierra Encantada 2

Springer 51, Branson/Kim, Colo. 36

Tatum 66, Grady 33

Tohajilee 65, Navajo Pine 23

Tucumcari 68, McCurdy 16

Valencia 30, Rio Rancho 22

Valley 45, Santa Fe 37

West Las Vegas 56, Wagon Mound 14

Whitharral, Texas 46, Logan 33

Lake Powell Holiday Classic=

Kirtland Central 44, Dixie, Utah 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/