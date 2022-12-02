Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 35, Crownpoint 14
Alamo-Navajo 57, Reserve 38
Artesia 58, Ruidoso 17
Cleveland 37, Los Alamos 22
EP Riverside, Texas 52, Deming 29
Escalante 38, Bloomfield 35
Espanola Valley 36, St. Michael’s 34
Fort Sumner 45, Mora 6
Hagerman 57, Floyd 26
Manzano 48, Capital 41
Maxwell 36, Bosque School 25
Mesilla Valley Christian 47, Hatch Valley 25
Mosquero 54, Cloudcroft 12
Navajo Prep 51, Whitehorse, Utah 20
Rio Grande 40, Ramah 36
Santa Fe Indian 46, Penasco 31
Santa Fe Waldorf School 53, Tierra Encantada 2
Springer 51, Branson/Kim, Colo. 36
Tatum 66, Grady 33
Tohajilee 65, Navajo Pine 23
Tucumcari 68, McCurdy 16
Valencia 30, Rio Rancho 22
Valley 45, Santa Fe 37
West Las Vegas 56, Wagon Mound 14
Whitharral, Texas 46, Logan 33
Lake Powell Holiday Classic=
Kirtland Central 44, Dixie, Utah 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/