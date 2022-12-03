Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bernalillo 61, Santa Fe Prep 39
Bloomfield 67, Escalante 51
Clayton 65, Grady 48
Clovis Christian 63, Reserve 9
Cobre 54, Dexter 49
Crownpoint 70, Cottonwood Classical 42
Cuba 54, Wingate 51
Evangel Christian 62, Mancos, Colo. 59
Fort Sumner/House 65, Alamogordo 57
Hagerman 38, Gateway Christian 32
Hatch Valley 71, Mountainair 35
Logan 79, Elida 44
Los Alamos 61, Espanola Valley 55
Rio Rancho 61, Carlsbad 44
St. Michael’s 46, Valley 44
St. Pius X 51, Belen 26
Tucumcari 61, Wagon Mound 41
Valencia 77, Betty Fairfax High School, Ariz. 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/