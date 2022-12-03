AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Bernalillo 61, Santa Fe Prep 39

    Bloomfield 67, Escalante 51

    Clayton 65, Grady 48

    Clovis Christian 63, Reserve 9

    Cobre 54, Dexter 49

    Crownpoint 70, Cottonwood Classical 42

    Cuba 54, Wingate 51

    Evangel Christian 62, Mancos, Colo. 59

    Fort Sumner/House 65, Alamogordo 57

    Hagerman 38, Gateway Christian 32

    Hatch Valley 71, Mountainair 35

    Logan 79, Elida 44

    Los Alamos 61, Espanola Valley 55

    Rio Rancho 61, Carlsbad 44

    St. Michael’s 46, Valley 44

    St. Pius X 51, Belen 26

    Tucumcari 61, Wagon Mound 41

    Valencia 77, Betty Fairfax High School, Ariz. 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.