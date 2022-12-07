AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centerville 58, Canistota 26

Chamberlain 56, Stanley County 33

Faith 47, Bison 25

Florence/Henry 60, Deuel 28

Garretson 47, Tri-Valley 31

Gregory 56, Avon 46

Howard 63, Arlington 45

Huron 50, Yankton 39

Irene-Wakonda 46, Bon Homme 44

Jones County 44, Kimball/White Lake 32

Kadoka Area 59, Little Wound 58

Lennox 50, Dakota Valley 45

Leola/Frederick 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 13

McLaughlin 67, St. Francis Indian 54

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41, McCook Central/Montrose 30

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50, Great Plains Lutheran 39

Platte-Geddes 49, Freeman 39

Scotland 38, Bridgewater-Emery 14

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Western Christian, Iowa 39

Sully Buttes 56, Ipswich 19

Timber Lake 71, Tiospaye Topa 35

West Central 49, Baltic 32

Wilmot 41, Waverly-South Shore 24

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Wessington Springs 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

