Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centerville 58, Canistota 26
Chamberlain 56, Stanley County 33
Faith 47, Bison 25
Florence/Henry 60, Deuel 28
Garretson 47, Tri-Valley 31
Gregory 56, Avon 46
Howard 63, Arlington 45
Huron 50, Yankton 39
Irene-Wakonda 46, Bon Homme 44
Jones County 44, Kimball/White Lake 32
Kadoka Area 59, Little Wound 58
Lennox 50, Dakota Valley 45
Leola/Frederick 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 13
McLaughlin 67, St. Francis Indian 54
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41, McCook Central/Montrose 30
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50, Great Plains Lutheran 39
Platte-Geddes 49, Freeman 39
Scotland 38, Bridgewater-Emery 14
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Western Christian, Iowa 39
Sully Buttes 56, Ipswich 19
Timber Lake 71, Tiospaye Topa 35
West Central 49, Baltic 32
Wilmot 41, Waverly-South Shore 24
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Wessington Springs 50
