Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albertville 66, Boaz 60
Alma Bryant 48, Baldwin County 37
Blount 62, LeFlore 51
Buckhorn 62, Grissom 18
Bullock County 36, Barbour County 26
Carbon Hill 73, Berry 16
Carroll-Ozark 46, Cottonwood 38
Cedar Bluff 54, Cleburne County 39
Cold Springs 62, Holly Pond 38
Collinsville 52, Gaylesville 23
Elkmont 69, Tanner 14
Eufaula 60, Dothan 35
Fairhope 47, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 30
Fairview 48, Vinemont 42
Florala 51, Zion Chapel 48
Florence 70, Westminster Christian Academy 26
Fort Payne 58, Etowah 22
Gardendale 34, Bessemer City 31
Gaston 47, Munford 38
Glencoe 73, West End 9
Good Hope 55, Decatur Heritage 20
Hazel Green 62, Jasper 30
Helena 29, Spain Park 17
Holtville 54, Shelby County 26
Huffman 44, Wenonah 27
J.B. Pennington 52, Appalachian 46
Jemison 60, Verbena 14
Lauderdale County 68, Lexington 29
Lawrence County 63, Decatur 31
Marbury 63, Chilton County 39
McAdory 60, John Carroll Catholic 46
Minor 92, Oakman 16
Monroe County 65, J.F. Shields 42
Moody 45, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 38
New Hope 65, Ider 48
Northridge 47, Hale County 45
Pike Road 47, Autaugaville 19
Prattville 71, Wetumpka 56
Prattville Christian Academy 66, Sylacauga 22
Samson 60, McKenzie 10
Section 44, Whitesburg Christian 24
Southside-Selma 73, Dallas County 29
Sparkman 44, James Clemens 20
Springville 54, Fultondale 3
Susan Moore 82, Cleveland 21
Trinity Presbyterian 75, B. T. Washington Magnet 14
University Charter 42, Greensboro 32
Valley Head 65, Jacksonville Christian 48
West Limestone 63, Brooks 16
White Plains 53, Weaver 22
Wicksburg 41, Emmanuel Christian 6
Woodland 61, Horseshoe Bend 52
Woodville 55, Crossville 28
Vina Holiday Tournament=
Waterloo 67, Vina 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin vs. Muscle Shoals, ccd.
Brookwood vs. West Blocton, ccd.
Cottage Hill vs. Vancleave, Miss., ccd.
Lamar County vs. Marion County, ccd.
Northside Methodist vs. Slocomb, ccd.
Phil Campbell vs. Hackleburg, ccd.
Randolph School vs. Columbia, ccd.
Sardis vs. Geraldine, ccd.
Vincent vs. Talladega County Central, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/