Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 54, Ontario 40
De La Salle 64, Amity 31
Hidden Valley 42, North Bend 32
Stanfield 62, Riverside 36
Summit 72, South Medford 62
Bill Gabel Invitational=
Tigard 70, Sunset 52
Centennial Tip-Off Tournament=
North Salem 56, Centennial 36
Central Oregon Tip-Off=
Redmond 63, Crook County 48
South Albany 57, Ridgeview 49
Dallas Tournament=
McKay 56, Glencoe 42
Putnam 66, Dallas 55
Douglas Tournament=
Creswell 71, South Umpqua 33
Pleasant Hill 48, Douglas 47
Holiday Hoops Classic=
Klamath 44, Days Creek 35
Red Lion Tourney=
Clarkston, Wash. 70, St. Helens 45
Pendleton 54, Scappoose 51
Sherman Invitational=
Madras 48, Sherman 45
Southridge Tournament=
Gresham 85, Franklin 59
Southridge 58, Oregon City 49
Tigard Tournament=
Sherwood 79, David Douglas 50
Westside Winter Jam=
Newport 55, Columbia Christian 40
Wilsonville Invitational=
Ashland 54, Hood River 47
Yreka Tournament=
Grants Pass 63, Crater 45
Henley 63, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/