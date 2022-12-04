AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 54, Ontario 40

De La Salle 64, Amity 31

Hidden Valley 42, North Bend 32

Stanfield 62, Riverside 36

Summit 72, South Medford 62

Bill Gabel Invitational=

Tigard 70, Sunset 52

Centennial Tip-Off Tournament=

North Salem 56, Centennial 36

Central Oregon Tip-Off=

Redmond 63, Crook County 48

South Albany 57, Ridgeview 49

Dallas Tournament=

McKay 56, Glencoe 42

Putnam 66, Dallas 55

Douglas Tournament=

Creswell 71, South Umpqua 33

Pleasant Hill 48, Douglas 47

Holiday Hoops Classic=

Klamath 44, Days Creek 35

Red Lion Tourney=

Clarkston, Wash. 70, St. Helens 45

Pendleton 54, Scappoose 51

Sherman Invitational=

Madras 48, Sherman 45

Southridge Tournament=

Gresham 85, Franklin 59

Southridge 58, Oregon City 49

Tigard Tournament=

Sherwood 79, David Douglas 50

Westside Winter Jam=

Newport 55, Columbia Christian 40

Wilsonville Invitational=

Ashland 54, Hood River 47

Yreka Tournament=

Grants Pass 63, Crater 45

Henley 63, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

