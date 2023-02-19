Ellis scores career-high 33 to lead USC over Stanford 85-75

Southern California forward Kijani Wright (33) reaches for a rebound next to Stanford forward Harrison Ingram (55), guard Michael O'Connell (5) and forward Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Southern California forward Kijani Wright (33) reaches for a rebound next to Stanford forward Harrison Ingram (55), guard Michael O'Connell (5) and forward Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 33 points and handed out seven assists to guide Southern California to an 85-75 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.

Ellis sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and made all nine of his free throws for the Trojans (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12 Conference). Drew Peterson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Reese Dixon-Waters came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers and score 12.

Harrison Ingram led the Cardinal (11-16, 5-11) with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Reserve Michael Jones added 14 points. Spencer Jones and Brandon Angel scored 11 points apiece.

Ellis scored 15 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, and Southern Cal built a 41-30 lead. Peterson added 11 points as the Trojans sank 9 of 16 shots from beyond the arc. Stanford buried 5 of 10 from distance before intermission, but the Cardinal yielded four offensive rebounds that led to eight second-chance points for USC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanford closed to within 45-38 on Maxime Raynaud’s dunk with 15:15 left to play. Peterson buried a 3-pointer and Ellis had back-to-back baskets in a 7-2 run and the Cardinal got no closer than nine from there.

USC shot 49% overall and made 13 of 25 from beyond the arc. Stanford shot 46% and hit 8 of 20 from distance. The Cardinal outscored USC in the paint 38-22. The Trojans had a 15-5 edge in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans travel to play Colorado on Thursday.

Stanford: The Cardinal return home to host Washington State on Thursday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25