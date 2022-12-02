AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. North 67, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 10

Akr. Springfield 44, Akr. Coventry 41

Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Cortland Maplewood 17

Antwerp 36, Holgate 30

Apple Creek Waynedale 48, Doylestown Chippewa 41

Arcadia 47, Arlington 25

Athens 41, Wellston 28

Batavia 51, New Richmond 37

Belmont Union Local 81, Cambridge 17

Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, Hubbard 28

Blanchester 60, Georgetown 27

Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Rossford 35

Botkins 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

Bryan 47, Paulding 15

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Richmond Edison 29

Camden Preble Shawnee 53, Arcanum 42

Casstown Miami E. 54, Sidney Lehman 22

Chardon 57, Struthers 55

Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Lebanon 46

Cols. DeSales 50, Cols. Northland 26

Day. Christian 46, Yellow Springs 5

Day. Meadowdale 63, East Dayton Christian School 11

Day. Oakwood 48, Brookville 35

Day. Stivers 55, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 26

Defiance Tinora 55, Continental 36

Elmore Woodmore 56, Millbury Lake 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Van Buren 20

Fostoria 64, Genoa Area 18

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 33

Galloway Westland 99, Cols. Whetstone 35

Hannibal River 73, Barnesville 41

Hanoverton United 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 22

Harrod Allen E. 54, Columbus Grove 44

Sports

  • Browns QB Watson only talks football after NFL suspension

  • College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season

  • EXPLAINER: How will College Football Playoff expansion work?

  • LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments

    • Huron 42, Milan Edison 34

    Kinsman Badger 57, Fairport Harbor Harding 31

    Leesburg Fairfield 60, RULH 22

    Legacy Christian 45, Franklin Middletown Christian 19

    Leipsic 44, Convoy Crestview 36

    Lima Bath 60, Van Wert 33

    Lima Sr. 44, Oregon Clay 37

    Linsly, W.Va. 49, Bellaire 40

    Lisbon David Anderson 32, E. Palestine 31

    Martins Ferry 54, St. Clairsville 52

    McDonald 61, Heartland Christian 15

    Metamora Evergreen 37, Swanton 29

    Milton-Union 50, Troy Christian 30

    Mogadore Field 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 41

    New Boston Glenwood 39, Portsmouth Clay 35

    New Bremen 45, Ft. Recovery 39

    New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 13

    New Matamoras Frontier 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

    New Middletown Spring. 45, Brookfield 35

    New Paris National Trail 48, Bradford 13

    Olmsted Falls 50, Reynoldsburg 40

    Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Kenton 39

    Pickerington Cent. 67, Reynoldsburg 36

    Poland Seminary 51, Warren Champion 22

    Portsmouth W. 67, McDermott Scioto NW 25

    Rockford Parkway 47, New Knoxville 29

    STVM 60, Atwater Waterloo 18

    Salineville Southern 59, Columbiana 40

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Seaman N. Adams 55, Peebles 51

    Sherwood Fairview 65, Hicksville 15

    Southington Chalker 40, Bristol 27

    St. Marys Memorial 48, Celina 30

    Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45, Toronto 30

    Streetsboro 65, Ravenna 36

    Tipp City Bethel 62, Covington 42

    Wapakoneta 45, Defiance 34

    Warren Howland 60, Girard 31

    Wauseon 51, Oak Harbor 12

    Wellsville 35, Leetonia 34

    Wilmington 46, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24

    Wintersville Indian Creek 68, E. Liverpool 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.