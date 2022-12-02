Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. North 67, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 10
Akr. Springfield 44, Akr. Coventry 41
Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Cortland Maplewood 17
Antwerp 36, Holgate 30
Apple Creek Waynedale 48, Doylestown Chippewa 41
Arcadia 47, Arlington 25
Athens 41, Wellston 28
Batavia 51, New Richmond 37
Belmont Union Local 81, Cambridge 17
Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, Hubbard 28
Blanchester 60, Georgetown 27
Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Rossford 35
Botkins 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 37
Bryan 47, Paulding 15
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Richmond Edison 29
Camden Preble Shawnee 53, Arcanum 42
Casstown Miami E. 54, Sidney Lehman 22
Chardon 57, Struthers 55
Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Lebanon 46
Cols. DeSales 50, Cols. Northland 26
Day. Christian 46, Yellow Springs 5
Day. Meadowdale 63, East Dayton Christian School 11
Day. Oakwood 48, Brookville 35
Day. Stivers 55, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 26
Defiance Tinora 55, Continental 36
Elmore Woodmore 56, Millbury Lake 16
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Van Buren 20
Fostoria 64, Genoa Area 18
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 33
Galloway Westland 99, Cols. Whetstone 35
Hannibal River 73, Barnesville 41
Hanoverton United 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 22
Harrod Allen E. 54, Columbus Grove 44
Huron 42, Milan Edison 34
Kinsman Badger 57, Fairport Harbor Harding 31
Leesburg Fairfield 60, RULH 22
Legacy Christian 45, Franklin Middletown Christian 19
Leipsic 44, Convoy Crestview 36
Lima Bath 60, Van Wert 33
Lima Sr. 44, Oregon Clay 37
Linsly, W.Va. 49, Bellaire 40
Lisbon David Anderson 32, E. Palestine 31
Martins Ferry 54, St. Clairsville 52
McDonald 61, Heartland Christian 15
Metamora Evergreen 37, Swanton 29
Milton-Union 50, Troy Christian 30
Mogadore Field 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 41
New Boston Glenwood 39, Portsmouth Clay 35
New Bremen 45, Ft. Recovery 39
New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 13
New Matamoras Frontier 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41
New Middletown Spring. 45, Brookfield 35
New Paris National Trail 48, Bradford 13
Olmsted Falls 50, Reynoldsburg 40
Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Kenton 39
Pickerington Cent. 67, Reynoldsburg 36
Poland Seminary 51, Warren Champion 22
Portsmouth W. 67, McDermott Scioto NW 25
Rockford Parkway 47, New Knoxville 29
STVM 60, Atwater Waterloo 18
Salineville Southern 59, Columbiana 40
Seaman N. Adams 55, Peebles 51
Sherwood Fairview 65, Hicksville 15
Southington Chalker 40, Bristol 27
St. Marys Memorial 48, Celina 30
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45, Toronto 30
Streetsboro 65, Ravenna 36
Tipp City Bethel 62, Covington 42
Wapakoneta 45, Defiance 34
Warren Howland 60, Girard 31
Wauseon 51, Oak Harbor 12
Wellsville 35, Leetonia 34
Wilmington 46, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24
Wintersville Indian Creek 68, E. Liverpool 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/