Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 33, Covington, Ind. 28

Camp Point Central 38, Liberty 26

Carrollton 45, Pittsfield 40

Chicago (Christ the King) 46, (Chicago ) Wolcott 14

Chicago (Disney II) 33, Foreman 29

Crystal Lake Central 46, McHenry 36

Crystal Lake South 35, Dundee-Crown 31

Dieterich 50, Oblong 19, 6OT

Earlville 44, Alden-Hebron 32

Fairbury Prairie Central 52, LaSalle-Peru 45

Galena 68, Benton 43

Glenbard East 45, Bartlett 41

Grayslake Central 59, Woodstock 34

Greenville 59, Metro-East Lutheran 31

Hamilton County 61, Carmi White County 22

Highland Park 51, Maine East 21

Hononegah 51, Machesney Park Harlem 21

Huntley 49, Prairie Ridge 19

L.F. Academy 59, Woodlands Academy 16

Lena-Winslow 54, Stockton 33

Lewistown 39, Macomb 38

Lincoln-Way East 60, Oak Lawn Richards 24

Lyons 58, Proviso West 29

Mather 37, Chicago Academy 28

Metamora 40, Bloomington 25

Mt. Zion 59, Charleston 24

New Trier 47, Niles West 35

Normal Community 71, Bartonville (Limestone) 30

O’Fallon 64, Freeburg 43

Okawville 58, Woodlawn 21

Pana 65, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 53

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37, Hoopeston 24

Plainfield East 64, Joliet Central 41

Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 54

Plainfield South 59, Romeoville 51

Prospect 52, Palatine 35

Raby 36, Chicago (Intrinsic) 35

    • Rich Township 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 31

    Rickover Naval 35, Chicago (Ogden International) 23

    Rochester 68, Springfield Lanphier 11

    Rockford Boylan 73, Belvidere North 23

    Rockford Guilford 72, Rockford Jefferson 55

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Jacksonville 20

    Seneca 40, Reed-Custer 20

    South Beloit 29, Kirkland Hiawatha 26

    Springfield 64, Eisenhower 42

    St. Charles East 55, Waubonsie Valley 54

    Stillman Valley 52, Marengo 32

    Waterloo Gibault 50, Chester 44

    Watseka (coop) 60, Dwight 34

    West Chicago 40, Streamwood 23

    Westminster Christian 33, Indian Creek 31

    Williamsville 33, Litchfield 31

    Willows 48, North Shore Country Day 42

    Winnebago 52, Kaneland 31

    Woodstock Marian 45, Wauconda 37

    York 77, OPRF 31

    ___

