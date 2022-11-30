Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 33, Covington, Ind. 28
Camp Point Central 38, Liberty 26
Carrollton 45, Pittsfield 40
Chicago (Christ the King) 46, (Chicago ) Wolcott 14
Chicago (Disney II) 33, Foreman 29
Crystal Lake Central 46, McHenry 36
Crystal Lake South 35, Dundee-Crown 31
Dieterich 50, Oblong 19, 6OT
Earlville 44, Alden-Hebron 32
Fairbury Prairie Central 52, LaSalle-Peru 45
Galena 68, Benton 43
Glenbard East 45, Bartlett 41
Grayslake Central 59, Woodstock 34
Greenville 59, Metro-East Lutheran 31
Hamilton County 61, Carmi White County 22
Highland Park 51, Maine East 21
Hononegah 51, Machesney Park Harlem 21
Huntley 49, Prairie Ridge 19
L.F. Academy 59, Woodlands Academy 16
Lena-Winslow 54, Stockton 33
Lewistown 39, Macomb 38
Lincoln-Way East 60, Oak Lawn Richards 24
Lyons 58, Proviso West 29
Mather 37, Chicago Academy 28
Metamora 40, Bloomington 25
Mt. Zion 59, Charleston 24
New Trier 47, Niles West 35
Normal Community 71, Bartonville (Limestone) 30
O’Fallon 64, Freeburg 43
Okawville 58, Woodlawn 21
Pana 65, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 53
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37, Hoopeston 24
Plainfield East 64, Joliet Central 41
Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 54
Plainfield South 59, Romeoville 51
Prospect 52, Palatine 35
Raby 36, Chicago (Intrinsic) 35
Rich Township 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 31
Rickover Naval 35, Chicago (Ogden International) 23
Rochester 68, Springfield Lanphier 11
Rockford Boylan 73, Belvidere North 23
Rockford Guilford 72, Rockford Jefferson 55
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Jacksonville 20
Seneca 40, Reed-Custer 20
South Beloit 29, Kirkland Hiawatha 26
Springfield 64, Eisenhower 42
St. Charles East 55, Waubonsie Valley 54
Stillman Valley 52, Marengo 32
Waterloo Gibault 50, Chester 44
Watseka (coop) 60, Dwight 34
West Chicago 40, Streamwood 23
Westminster Christian 33, Indian Creek 31
Williamsville 33, Litchfield 31
Willows 48, North Shore Country Day 42
Winnebago 52, Kaneland 31
Woodstock Marian 45, Wauconda 37
York 77, OPRF 31
