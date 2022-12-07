Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 76, Akron Garfield 39
Akr. Firestone 81, Akr. North 25
Akr. Springfield 49, Akr. Coventry 45
Alliance Marlington 47, Canal Fulton Northwest 33
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Cortland Maplewood 47
Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Akr. Manchester 53
Ashland Crestview 65, Crestline 36
Austintown Fitch 47, Poland Seminary 41
Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Chillicothe Unioto 52
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 82, Lakeside Danbury 54
Bellbrook 75, Eaton 55
Belmont Union Local 69, St. Clairsville 60, OT
Beloit W. Branch 56, Canfield S. Range 39
Bidwell River Valley 65, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 24
Bishop Ready 57, Plain City Jonathan Alder 41
Bristol 74, Southington Chalker 46
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Lisbon Beaver 50
Can. Glenoak 74, Massillon Perry 58
Can. McKinley 61, Uniontown Lake 59, OT
Can. South 48, Minerva 40
Canal Winchester 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 56
Canfield 69, Youngs. East 52
Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 47
Centerburg 62, Danville 48
Centerville 80, Miamisburg 52
Chillicothe 51, Greenfield McClain 38
Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Williamsport Westfall 30
Cin. Elder 54, Cooper, Ky. 44
Cin. Gamble Montessori 63, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 6
Cin. Hughes 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 53
Cin. Princeton 75, Mason 63
Cin. Sycamore 63, Cin. Oak Hills 47
Cin. Turpin 68, Milford 60
Cin. Woodward 73, Cin. Aiken 48
Cle. Rhodes 75, Cle. E. Tech 67
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, Portsmouth 71
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Whetstone 60
Cols. Bexley 48, London 41
Cols. Centennial 55, North Intl 43
Cols. Horizon Science 41, Hebron Lakewood 33
Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Mifflin 44
Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Eastmoor 44
Columbia Station Columbia 77, West Salem Northwestern 62
Columbiana Crestview 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 62
Day. Chaminade Julienne 60, Hamilton Badin 27
Delaware Hayes 63, Westerville N. 60, OT
Dover 47, Wooster 42
Doylestown Chippewa 64, Massillon Tuslaw 30
Dresden Tri-Valley 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 25
Dublin Coffman 54, Reynoldsburg 40
E. Can. 30, Bowerston Conotton Valley 29
E. Liverpool 55, Carrollton 35
East 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 49
Fairfield 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 58
Fayetteville-Perry 55, Lynchburg-Clay 53
Findlay 48, Tol. Scott 36
Frankfort Adena 64, Chillicothe Huntington 53
Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 29
Ft. Loramie 60, Ft. Recovery 47
Fuchs Mizrachi 78, Cle. VASJ 77
Garrettsville Garfield 76, Rootstown 68
Genoa Area 48, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43
Girard 65, Campbell Memorial 51
Grove City 71, Groveport-Madison 36
Hamilton 64, Cin. Colerain 30
Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Napoleon 46
Hannibal River 82, Bridgeport 34
Hanoverton United 55, Leetonia 16
Heartland Christian 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49
Hickory, Pa. 48, Youngs. Boardman 43
Hicksville 38, Bryan 36
Hilliard Bradley 75, Galloway Westland 39
Hilliard Darby 46, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33
Holland Springfield 59, Tol. Rogers 47
Huber Hts. Wayne 67, Clayton Northmont 64
Jamestown Greeneview 48, London Madison Plains 45, OT
Kalida 53, Pandora-Gilboa 36
Kenton 73, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 31
Kettering Alter 66, Bishop Fenwick 40
Kettering Fairmont 58, Springboro 44
Kinsman Badger 80, Fairport Harbor Harding 37
Lancaster 50, New Albany 46
Leesburg Fairfield 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55, Dublin Jerome 45
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 72, Middletown 49
Lima Sr. 70, Mansfield Sr. 39
Linsly, W.Va. 61, Vincent Warren 46
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Mogadore Field 51
Lorain Clearview 96, Elyria Open Door 83
Loveland 52, Lebanon 49
Lowellville 77, Ravenna SE 62
Lucasville Valley 58, McDermott Scioto NW 46
Madison 79, Jefferson Area 77
Magnolia Sandy Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49
Malvern 69, Lore City Buckeye Trail 48
Marion Elgin 62, Cardington-Lincoln 39
Martins Ferry 68, Cambridge 49
Massillon Jackson 73, N. Can. Hoover 56
McConnelsville Morgan 53, Crooksville 40
Medina 63, Creston Norwayne 53
Metamora Evergreen 44, Tontogany Otsego 42
Milford Center Fairbanks 44, Mechanicsburg 11
Minford 58, Oak Hill 21
Mogadore 60, Atwater Waterloo 47
New Concord John Glenn 77, Warsaw River View 62
New Lebanon Dixie 63, Day. Christian 60
New Lexington 57, Thornville Sheridan 34
New Richmond 44, Bethel-Tate 35
New Riegel 46, Sandusky St. Mary 41
Niles McKinley 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44
Norwalk 40, LaGrange Keystone 39
Oak Harbor 56, Vermilion 52
Old Fort 75, Fremont St. Joseph 35
Oregon Stritch 75, Tol. Bowsher 63
Ottoville 55, Antwerp 38
Painesville Riverside 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 49
Peebles 66, Lees Creek E. Clinton 36
Perrysburg 78, Oregon Clay 42
Piketon 58, Southeastern 42
Ravenna 44, Streetsboro 39
Reedsville Eastern 41, RULH 33
Richwood N. Union 55, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36
S. Webster 54, Portsmouth W. 43
Salem 63, New Middletown Spring. 59
South 63, West 49
Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Spring. Greenon 31
Stryker 42, Gorham Fayette 30
Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Berlin Hiland 42
Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 34
Tol. St. Francis 63, Tol. Waite 30
Toronto 47, Beallsville 39
Tree of Life 62, Northside Christian 44
Trenton Edgewood 55, Franklin 35
Twinsburg 71, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31
Union City, Ind. 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 49
Ursuline Academy 62, Cle. Benedictine 40
Vandalia Butler 51, Greenville 40
Vienna Mathews 65, Warren Lordstown 49
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
W. Carrollton 77, Fairborn 64
Warren Howland 55, Newton Falls 40
Washington C.H. 57, Jackson 48
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Hillsboro 29
Waterford 61, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58
Waynesville 85, Legacy Christian 52
Wellston 76, Corning Miller 45
Westerville S. 66, Sunbury Big Walnut 33
Westlake 65, Independence 61
Wheelersburg 51, Waverly 38
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 60, Maumee 43
Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 41
Willoughby S. 63, N. Royalton 49
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 57, Ironton St. Joseph 44
Windham 68, Ashtabula St. John 54
Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Richmond Edison 29
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Rayland Buckeye 54
Wooster Triway 65, Millersburg W. Holmes 51
Worthington Kilbourne 55, Dublin Scioto 53
Yellow Springs 46, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 44
Youngs. Chaney High School 47, Warren Harding 36
Youngs. Liberty 62, Cortland Lakeview 51
Youngs. Ursuline 62, Cle. Benedictine 40
Youngs. Valley Christian 59, E. Palestine 41
Zanesville Maysville 83, Philo 54
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Coshocton 52, OT
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/