Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 76, Akron Garfield 39

Akr. Firestone 81, Akr. North 25

Akr. Springfield 49, Akr. Coventry 45

Alliance Marlington 47, Canal Fulton Northwest 33

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Cortland Maplewood 47

Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Akr. Manchester 53

Ashland Crestview 65, Crestline 36

Austintown Fitch 47, Poland Seminary 41

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Chillicothe Unioto 52

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 82, Lakeside Danbury 54

Bellbrook 75, Eaton 55

Belmont Union Local 69, St. Clairsville 60, OT

Beloit W. Branch 56, Canfield S. Range 39

Bidwell River Valley 65, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 24

Bishop Ready 57, Plain City Jonathan Alder 41

Bristol 74, Southington Chalker 46

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Lisbon Beaver 50

Can. Glenoak 74, Massillon Perry 58

Can. McKinley 61, Uniontown Lake 59, OT

Can. South 48, Minerva 40

Canal Winchester 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 56

Canfield 69, Youngs. East 52

Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 47

Centerburg 62, Danville 48

Centerville 80, Miamisburg 52

Chillicothe 51, Greenfield McClain 38

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Williamsport Westfall 30

Cin. Elder 54, Cooper, Ky. 44

Cin. Gamble Montessori 63, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 6

    • Cin. Hughes 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 53

    Cin. Princeton 75, Mason 63

    Cin. Sycamore 63, Cin. Oak Hills 47

    Cin. Turpin 68, Milford 60

    Cin. Woodward 73, Cin. Aiken 48

    Cle. Rhodes 75, Cle. E. Tech 67

    Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, Portsmouth 71

    Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Whetstone 60

    Cols. Bexley 48, London 41

    Cols. Centennial 55, North Intl 43

    Cols. Horizon Science 41, Hebron Lakewood 33

    Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Mifflin 44

    Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Eastmoor 44

    Columbia Station Columbia 77, West Salem Northwestern 62

    Columbiana Crestview 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 62

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 60, Hamilton Badin 27

    Delaware Hayes 63, Westerville N. 60, OT

    Dover 47, Wooster 42

    Doylestown Chippewa 64, Massillon Tuslaw 30

    Dresden Tri-Valley 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 25

    Dublin Coffman 54, Reynoldsburg 40

    E. Can. 30, Bowerston Conotton Valley 29

    E. Liverpool 55, Carrollton 35

    East 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 49

    Fairfield 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 58

    Fayetteville-Perry 55, Lynchburg-Clay 53

    Findlay 48, Tol. Scott 36

    Frankfort Adena 64, Chillicothe Huntington 53

    Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 29

    Ft. Loramie 60, Ft. Recovery 47

    Fuchs Mizrachi 78, Cle. VASJ 77

    Garrettsville Garfield 76, Rootstown 68

    Genoa Area 48, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43

    Girard 65, Campbell Memorial 51

    Grove City 71, Groveport-Madison 36

    Hamilton 64, Cin. Colerain 30

    Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Napoleon 46

    Hannibal River 82, Bridgeport 34

    Hanoverton United 55, Leetonia 16

    Heartland Christian 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49

    Hickory, Pa. 48, Youngs. Boardman 43

    Hicksville 38, Bryan 36

    Hilliard Bradley 75, Galloway Westland 39

    Hilliard Darby 46, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

    Holland Springfield 59, Tol. Rogers 47

    Huber Hts. Wayne 67, Clayton Northmont 64

    Jamestown Greeneview 48, London Madison Plains 45, OT

    Kalida 53, Pandora-Gilboa 36

    Kenton 73, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 31

    Kettering Alter 66, Bishop Fenwick 40

    Kettering Fairmont 58, Springboro 44

    Kinsman Badger 80, Fairport Harbor Harding 37

    Lancaster 50, New Albany 46

    Leesburg Fairfield 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55, Dublin Jerome 45

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 72, Middletown 49

    Lima Sr. 70, Mansfield Sr. 39

    Linsly, W.Va. 61, Vincent Warren 46

    Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Mogadore Field 51

    Lorain Clearview 96, Elyria Open Door 83

    Loveland 52, Lebanon 49

    Lowellville 77, Ravenna SE 62

    Lucasville Valley 58, McDermott Scioto NW 46

    Madison 79, Jefferson Area 77

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49

    Malvern 69, Lore City Buckeye Trail 48

    Marion Elgin 62, Cardington-Lincoln 39

    Martins Ferry 68, Cambridge 49

    Massillon Jackson 73, N. Can. Hoover 56

    McConnelsville Morgan 53, Crooksville 40

    Medina 63, Creston Norwayne 53

    Metamora Evergreen 44, Tontogany Otsego 42

    Milford Center Fairbanks 44, Mechanicsburg 11

    Minford 58, Oak Hill 21

    Mogadore 60, Atwater Waterloo 47

    New Concord John Glenn 77, Warsaw River View 62

    New Lebanon Dixie 63, Day. Christian 60

    New Lexington 57, Thornville Sheridan 34

    New Richmond 44, Bethel-Tate 35

    New Riegel 46, Sandusky St. Mary 41

    Niles McKinley 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

    Norwalk 40, LaGrange Keystone 39

    Oak Harbor 56, Vermilion 52

    Old Fort 75, Fremont St. Joseph 35

    Oregon Stritch 75, Tol. Bowsher 63

    Ottoville 55, Antwerp 38

    Painesville Riverside 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 49

    Peebles 66, Lees Creek E. Clinton 36

    Perrysburg 78, Oregon Clay 42

    Piketon 58, Southeastern 42

    Ravenna 44, Streetsboro 39

    Reedsville Eastern 41, RULH 33

    Richwood N. Union 55, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36

    S. Webster 54, Portsmouth W. 43

    Salem 63, New Middletown Spring. 59

    South 63, West 49

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Spring. Greenon 31

    Stryker 42, Gorham Fayette 30

    Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Berlin Hiland 42

    Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 34

    Tol. St. Francis 63, Tol. Waite 30

    Toronto 47, Beallsville 39

    Tree of Life 62, Northside Christian 44

    Trenton Edgewood 55, Franklin 35

    Twinsburg 71, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31

    Union City, Ind. 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 49

    Ursuline Academy 62, Cle. Benedictine 40

    Vandalia Butler 51, Greenville 40

    Vienna Mathews 65, Warren Lordstown 49

    W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

    W. Carrollton 77, Fairborn 64

    Warren Howland 55, Newton Falls 40

    Washington C.H. 57, Jackson 48

    Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Hillsboro 29

    Waterford 61, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

    Waynesville 85, Legacy Christian 52

    Wellston 76, Corning Miller 45

    Westerville S. 66, Sunbury Big Walnut 33

    Westlake 65, Independence 61

    Wheelersburg 51, Waverly 38

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 60, Maumee 43

    Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 41

    Willoughby S. 63, N. Royalton 49

    Willow Wood Symmes Valley 57, Ironton St. Joseph 44

    Windham 68, Ashtabula St. John 54

    Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Richmond Edison 29

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Rayland Buckeye 54

    Wooster Triway 65, Millersburg W. Holmes 51

    Worthington Kilbourne 55, Dublin Scioto 53

    Yellow Springs 46, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 44

    Youngs. Chaney High School 47, Warren Harding 36

    Youngs. Liberty 62, Cortland Lakeview 51

    Youngs. Ursuline 62, Cle. Benedictine 40

    Youngs. Valley Christian 59, E. Palestine 41

    Zanesville Maysville 83, Philo 54

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Coshocton 52, OT

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.