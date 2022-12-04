Gonzales, Morris lead No. 22 Texas women in rout of Southern

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points, Sonya Morris added 20 points, and No. 22 Texas routed Southern 92-43 on Sunday.

Aaliyah Moore scored 11 points and DeYona Gaston had 10 for the Longhorns (4-4). Rori Harmon had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Sirviva Legions led the Jaguars (2-5) with 13 points off the bench.

The Longhorns rolled to a 29-10 lead through the first quarter after making 10 of 14 shots. They scored 11 points off seven Southern turnovers. Texas went on to lead 46-16 at halftime.

The Longhorns, coming off a 70-65 loss to South Florida, shot 56%, including 7 of 13 on 3-pointers, and made 21 of 25 free throws. Southern had 27 turnovers, leading to 35 points for Texas.

___

