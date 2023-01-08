Hill scores 8 in OT, Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 68-63

Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12), left, dribbles against Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon (23) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12), left, dribbles against Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon (23) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jalen Hill scored eight of his 18 points points in the final two minutes, freshman Milos Uzan also scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime Saturday night.

Grant Sherfield added 12 points for Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2 Big 12).

Uzan hit a short jumper, Hill made a driving layup and then Uzan came up with a loose ball in the lane and threw a long lead pass to a streaking Hill for a dunk that gave Oklahoma a four-point lead with 1:06 to play. D’maurian Williams answered with a quick 3-pointer before Hill tipped in a missed layup by Uzan to make it 66-63 with 41 seconds to play. Williams missed a pair of free throws and Bijan Cortez missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Harmon missed a contested 3 with about 10 seconds to go. The rebound went out of bounds off the Sooners but Cortez blocked a potential tying 3-point shot by Lamar Washington and Hill made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Texas Tech (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) has three straight losses to open conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Red Raiders were without starters Daniel Batcho (finger) — who averages 11.8 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds — and Pop Isaacs (head), who is shooting 44.2% from 3-point range and leads the team with 35 made 3s.

Shefield, Uzan and CJ Noland each hit a 3-pointer in span of 87 seconds before the Uzan added a layup and another 3 to cap a 14-4 run that made it 41-31 with 11:43 to play in regulation. Tanner Groves thew down a two-hand dunk off a missed 3-point shot by Bijan Cortezand then 35 seconds later made another put-back dunk — this time off a missed runner by Uzan — to give Oklahoma a 13-point lead with 8:35 left.

Groves, the team’s second-leading scorer (11.0) this season who fouled out with 5:05 remaining before overtime, finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

De’Vion Harmon — who spent two seasons at Oklahoma and another at Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech — scored eight points in a 12-2 run that culminated when Kevin Obanor made a layup with 23 seconds left in the second half to make it 56-54 and give the Red Raiders their first lead since before halftime.

Uzan hit two free throws to force overtime.

Harmon led Texas Tech with a season-high tying 23 points and Obanor added 15 but was 5-of-17 shooting.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma plays Tuesday at No. 3 Kansas

Texas Tech visits No. 25 Iowa State on Tuesday

