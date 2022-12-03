AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

December 3, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson County 52, Iola 32

Augusta 33, Goddard 27

Basehor-Linwood 52, Topeka West 36

Beloit 36, Concordia 29

Berean Academy 46, Central Plains 29

Cimarron 52, Holcomb 43

Circle 46, Kingman 39

El Dorado Springs, Mo. 54, Olathe East 46

Ell-Saline 53, Herington 14

Emporia 57, Ottawa 44

Fairfield 53, Oxford 21

Frankfort 59, Pawnee City, Neb. 12

Garden Plain 54, Wichita Trinity 38

Goessel 41, Marion 33

Halstead 39, Sedgwick 13

Liberal 49, Ulysses 17

Ness City 51, Macksville 43

Pawnee Heights 44, South Central 24

Phillipsburg 47, Oakley 20

Rock Creek 37, Clay Center 27

Rock Hills 45, Pike Valley 34

Scott City 40, Hoisington 22

Smith Center 71, Plainville 12

Southwestern Hts. 59, Pratt Skyline 23

St. Paul 47, Galena 44

Sublette 52, Kinsley 22

Topeka Seaman 62, Lansing 32

Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan/Palco 43

Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita Southeast 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.