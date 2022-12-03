Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson County 52, Iola 32
Augusta 33, Goddard 27
Basehor-Linwood 52, Topeka West 36
Beloit 36, Concordia 29
Berean Academy 46, Central Plains 29
Cimarron 52, Holcomb 43
Circle 46, Kingman 39
El Dorado Springs, Mo. 54, Olathe East 46
Ell-Saline 53, Herington 14
Emporia 57, Ottawa 44
Fairfield 53, Oxford 21
Frankfort 59, Pawnee City, Neb. 12
Garden Plain 54, Wichita Trinity 38
Goessel 41, Marion 33
Halstead 39, Sedgwick 13
Liberal 49, Ulysses 17
Ness City 51, Macksville 43
Pawnee Heights 44, South Central 24
Phillipsburg 47, Oakley 20
Rock Creek 37, Clay Center 27
Rock Hills 45, Pike Valley 34
Scott City 40, Hoisington 22
Smith Center 71, Plainville 12
Southwestern Hts. 59, Pratt Skyline 23
St. Paul 47, Galena 44
Sublette 52, Kinsley 22
Topeka Seaman 62, Lansing 32
Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan/Palco 43
Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita Southeast 25
