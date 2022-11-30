Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 58, Phoenix Goldwater 48
Benson 52, Kearny Ray 11
Chinle 65, Holbrook 37
Corona Del Sol 24, Mesa Desert Ridge 22
Fountain Hills 54, Ben Franklin 27
Gilbert Leading Edge 76, Madison Highland 9
Kayenta Monument Valley 60, Show Low 46
Maricopa 53, Phoenix Alhambra 39
Mohave Accelerated 48, Mohave Valley River Valley 5
Payson 59, Chino Valley 15
Perry 84, Liberty 11
Phoenix Horizon 53, Scottsdale Christian 31
San Carlos 71, Willcox 18
Scottsdale Saguaro 69, Flagstaff 57
St. Augustine Catholic 48, Tucson Santa Rita 39
Tuba City 72, Keams Canyon Hopi 19
Tucson Flowing Wells 61, Douglas 42
Tucson Palo Verde 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 25
Tucson Salpointe 97, Walden Grove 13
Whiteriver Alchesay 52, Snowflake 44
Wickenburg 24, Odyssey Institute 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/