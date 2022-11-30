AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arizona College Preparatory 58, Phoenix Goldwater 48

Benson 52, Kearny Ray 11

Chinle 65, Holbrook 37

Corona Del Sol 24, Mesa Desert Ridge 22

Fountain Hills 54, Ben Franklin 27

Gilbert Leading Edge 76, Madison Highland 9

Kayenta Monument Valley 60, Show Low 46

Maricopa 53, Phoenix Alhambra 39

Mohave Accelerated 48, Mohave Valley River Valley 5

Payson 59, Chino Valley 15

Perry 84, Liberty 11

Phoenix Horizon 53, Scottsdale Christian 31

San Carlos 71, Willcox 18

Scottsdale Saguaro 69, Flagstaff 57

St. Augustine Catholic 48, Tucson Santa Rita 39

Tuba City 72, Keams Canyon Hopi 19

Tucson Flowing Wells 61, Douglas 42

Tucson Palo Verde 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 25

Tucson Salpointe 97, Walden Grove 13

Whiteriver Alchesay 52, Snowflake 44

Wickenburg 24, Odyssey Institute 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

