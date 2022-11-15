Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albertville 63, Sardis 61
American Christian Academy 85, Brookwood 75
Cherokee 69, Vina 31
Cordova 50, Cold Springs 44
D’Iberville, Miss. 54, Williamson 42
Donoho 38, Tarrant 31
Dora 60, Curry 43
Elberta 65, Satsuma 38
Escambia County 47, B.C. Rain 42
Faith Academy 65, Bayside Academy 43
Fayetteville 62, Alabama School for the Deaf 46
Gaston 49, West End 36
Headland 45, Dale County 33
Hoover 61, McAdory 49
Kinston 63, Northside Methodist 46
Lauderdale County 49, Central-Florence 43
Midfield 75, Wenonah 66
Mobile Christian 83, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 51
New Site, Miss. 60, Belgreen 30
Phil Campbell 66, Hubbertville 58
Phillips-Bear Creek 67, Brilliant 39
Red Level 63, Monroe County 46
Shelby County 79, Holy Family Catholic 44
Skyline 83, Ider 38
Slocomb 76, Samson 32
Spain Park 54, Vestavia Hills 53
Tuscaloosa Academy 68, West Blocton 34
Westbrook Christian 67, St. Clair County 57
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 62, Thorsby 56
Whitesburg Christian 72, Asbury 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coosa Christian vs. Crossville, ccd.
DAR vs. Etowah, ccd.
Hale County vs. Central-Tuscaloosa, ccd.
