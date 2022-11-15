AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 15, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albertville 63, Sardis 61

American Christian Academy 85, Brookwood 75

Cherokee 69, Vina 31

Cordova 50, Cold Springs 44

D’Iberville, Miss. 54, Williamson 42

Donoho 38, Tarrant 31

Dora 60, Curry 43

Elberta 65, Satsuma 38

Escambia County 47, B.C. Rain 42

Faith Academy 65, Bayside Academy 43

Fayetteville 62, Alabama School for the Deaf 46

Gaston 49, West End 36

Headland 45, Dale County 33

Hoover 61, McAdory 49

Kinston 63, Northside Methodist 46

Lauderdale County 49, Central-Florence 43

Midfield 75, Wenonah 66

Mobile Christian 83, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 51

New Site, Miss. 60, Belgreen 30

Phil Campbell 66, Hubbertville 58

Phillips-Bear Creek 67, Brilliant 39

Red Level 63, Monroe County 46

Shelby County 79, Holy Family Catholic 44

Skyline 83, Ider 38

Slocomb 76, Samson 32

Spain Park 54, Vestavia Hills 53

Tuscaloosa Academy 68, West Blocton 34

Westbrook Christian 67, St. Clair County 57

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 62, Thorsby 56

Whitesburg Christian 72, Asbury 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coosa Christian vs. Crossville, ccd.

DAR vs. Etowah, ccd.

Hale County vs. Central-Tuscaloosa, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

