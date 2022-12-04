Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 73, Liberty, Nev. 71
American Leadership 68, Beaver Dam, Ariz. 16
Bryce Valley 61, Green River 28
Dixie 93, Payson 69
Fremont 65, Orem 52
Manti 81, Morgan 48
Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 65, Grand County 54
North Summit 50, Parowan 48
Rangely, Colo. 65, Intermountain Christian 57
SLAM, Nev. 72, Diamond Ranch 31
San Juan Blanding 49, North Sevier 46
Sky View 73, Pine View 63
Snow Canyon 73, Mountain View 60
Soroco, Colo. 73, Manila 23
Timpview 48, Madison, Idaho 33
Uintah 56, North Sanpete 53
Valley 88, Mount Vernon 78
Central Utah Boys Preview=
Richfield 61, Ogden 47
CENTRAL UTAH BOYS PREVIEW=
Enterprise 66, Carbon 48
Grantsville 56, South Sevier 47
Juab 58, Duchesne 43
Charger Tournament=
Corner Canyon 71, Cyprus 65
Hillcrest, Idaho 50, Pleasant Grove 44
NORTH VS. SOUTH CHALLENGE=
Desert Hills 52, Mountain Crest 47
Ridgeline 75, Cedar City 52
