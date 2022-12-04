AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

December 4, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork 73, Liberty, Nev. 71

American Leadership 68, Beaver Dam, Ariz. 16

Bryce Valley 61, Green River 28

Dixie 93, Payson 69

Fremont 65, Orem 52

Manti 81, Morgan 48

Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 65, Grand County 54

North Summit 50, Parowan 48

Rangely, Colo. 65, Intermountain Christian 57

SLAM, Nev. 72, Diamond Ranch 31

San Juan Blanding 49, North Sevier 46

Sky View 73, Pine View 63

Snow Canyon 73, Mountain View 60

Soroco, Colo. 73, Manila 23

Timpview 48, Madison, Idaho 33

Uintah 56, North Sanpete 53

Valley 88, Mount Vernon 78

Central Utah Boys Preview=

Richfield 61, Ogden 47

CENTRAL UTAH BOYS PREVIEW=

Enterprise 66, Carbon 48

Grantsville 56, South Sevier 47

Juab 58, Duchesne 43

Charger Tournament=

Corner Canyon 71, Cyprus 65

Hillcrest, Idaho 50, Pleasant Grove 44

NORTH VS. SOUTH CHALLENGE=

Desert Hills 52, Mountain Crest 47

Ridgeline 75, Cedar City 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

