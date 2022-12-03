AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership 53, Pahrump Valley, Nev. 37

Brighton 64, Mountain Ridge 51

Clearfield 40, Jordan 39

Dixie 69, Salem Hills 61

East 71, Granger 33

Green Canyon 59, Twin Falls, Idaho 58

Gunnison Valley 59, Rowland Hall 48

Hillcrest 76, Highland 71

Layton 69, Viewmont 63

Lehi 56, Davis 50

Milford 51, Tintic 41

Millard 50, Beaver 40

Murray 100, Taylorsville 50

Olympus 60, Box Elder 50

Pinnacle 37, Diamond Ranch 31

Provo 50, Northridge 39

Rich County 54, St. Joseph 32

Snow Canyon 58, Payson 48

Syracuse 66, Roy 51

Uintah 71, Ben Lomond 62

Valley 55, Intermountain Christian 47

Weber 72, Bountiful 60

Whitehorse 48, Shiprock, N.M. 47

Woods Cross 61, Logan 49

Central Utah Boys Preview=

Grantsville 61, Carbon 40

Juab 70, North Sevier 44

Kanab 47, Duchesne 43

Manti 70, San Juan Blanding 36

Ogden 63, Enterprise 55

Parowan 53, Delta 44

Charger Tournament=

Corner Canyon 63, Madison, Idaho 53

Hillcrest, Idaho 73, Timpview 46

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberty, Nev. 81, Cyprus 75

Orem 75, Liberty, Nev. 61

Manila Holiday Classic=

Intermountain Christian 56, Soroco, Colo. 33

North vs. South Challenge=

Ridgeline 75, Pine View 63

Sky View 71, Desert Hills 37

Springville Classic=

Real Salt Lake 63, Richland, Wash. 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.