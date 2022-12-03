Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership 53, Pahrump Valley, Nev. 37
Brighton 64, Mountain Ridge 51
Clearfield 40, Jordan 39
Dixie 69, Salem Hills 61
East 71, Granger 33
Green Canyon 59, Twin Falls, Idaho 58
Gunnison Valley 59, Rowland Hall 48
Hillcrest 76, Highland 71
Layton 69, Viewmont 63
Lehi 56, Davis 50
Milford 51, Tintic 41
Millard 50, Beaver 40
Murray 100, Taylorsville 50
Olympus 60, Box Elder 50
Pinnacle 37, Diamond Ranch 31
Provo 50, Northridge 39
Rich County 54, St. Joseph 32
Snow Canyon 58, Payson 48
Syracuse 66, Roy 51
Uintah 71, Ben Lomond 62
Valley 55, Intermountain Christian 47
Weber 72, Bountiful 60
Whitehorse 48, Shiprock, N.M. 47
Woods Cross 61, Logan 49
Central Utah Boys Preview=
Grantsville 61, Carbon 40
Juab 70, North Sevier 44
Kanab 47, Duchesne 43
Manti 70, San Juan Blanding 36
Ogden 63, Enterprise 55
Parowan 53, Delta 44
Charger Tournament=
Corner Canyon 63, Madison, Idaho 53
Hillcrest, Idaho 73, Timpview 46
Liberty, Nev. 81, Cyprus 75
Orem 75, Liberty, Nev. 61
Manila Holiday Classic=
Intermountain Christian 56, Soroco, Colo. 33
North vs. South Challenge=
Ridgeline 75, Pine View 63
Sky View 71, Desert Hills 37
Springville Classic=
Real Salt Lake 63, Richland, Wash. 42
