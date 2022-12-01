AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 40, Rustburg 20

Armstrong 51, Petersburg 45

Briar Woods 47, Loudoun County 14

Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 20

Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, St. Gertrude 50

Chatham 57, E.C. Glass 23

Christiansburg 62, William Byrd 36

Galax 32, Graham 29

Hanover 59, Grafton 45

J.I. Burton 45, Twin Valley 35

Lord Botetourt 53, Jefferson Forest 47

Luray 67, Harrisonburg 10

Osbourn 43, Manassas Park 11

Patrick County 61, Radford 29

Patriot 57, Potomac 42

Potomac Falls 44, Rock Ridge 22

Union 59, Rye Cove 19

Veritas Classic Christian School 43, St. Margaret’s 41

Virginia High 49, Northwood 22

Virginia High 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 22

Western Branch 75, Norfolk Collegiate 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.