Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 40, Rustburg 20
Armstrong 51, Petersburg 45
Briar Woods 47, Loudoun County 14
Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 20
Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, St. Gertrude 50
Chatham 57, E.C. Glass 23
Christiansburg 62, William Byrd 36
Galax 32, Graham 29
Hanover 59, Grafton 45
J.I. Burton 45, Twin Valley 35
Lord Botetourt 53, Jefferson Forest 47
Luray 67, Harrisonburg 10
Osbourn 43, Manassas Park 11
Patrick County 61, Radford 29
Patriot 57, Potomac 42
Potomac Falls 44, Rock Ridge 22
Union 59, Rye Cove 19
Veritas Classic Christian School 43, St. Margaret’s 41
Virginia High 49, Northwood 22
Virginia High 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 22
Western Branch 75, Norfolk Collegiate 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/