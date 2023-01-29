Clayton, Joseph power Iona to 78-72 victory over Quinnipiac

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 17 points, Nelly Junior Joseph had a double-double and Iona beat Quinnipiac 78-72 on Sunday.

Clayton added six rebounds for the Gaels (14-7, 7-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Joseph finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Daniss Jenkins scored 15.

Dezi Jones totaled 24 points and six rebounds to lead the Bobcats (15-6, 6-4), who saw a six-game win streak end. Matt Balanc pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Luis Kortright scored 11.

NEXT UP

Iona’s next game is Friday against Mount St. Mary’s at home, and Quinnipiac hosts Marist on Tuesday.

___

