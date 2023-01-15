Jakimovski, Rodman 3-pointers help WSU edge Stanford 60-59

Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski, center left, attempts a 3-point shot over Stanford forward Harrison Ingram (55) as forward Brandon Angel, center, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Dean Hare)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored a season-high 17 points, DJ Rodman added 15 and Washington State held off Stanford 60-59 on Saturday night.

Jakimovski, who missed the first 10 games with a foot injury, was 6 of 8 from the field and matched his career best with five 3-pointers while playing a season-high 31 minutes. Rodman added four 3s for Washington State (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12), which has won four of its last five games.

Rodman’s 3 gave the Cougars a 60-55 lead with 2:05 to play. The Cardinal’s Spencer Jones hit a jumper, and Maxime Raynaud’s layup capped the scoring with 22 seconds left. Jakimovski missed a free throw on the next possession, but then Harrison Ingram missed a jumper, Raynaud a 3-point attempt and Brandon Angel a dunk for the Cardinal to end it.

Raynaud scored 16 points to lead Stanford (5-12, 0-7). Ingram and Jones each finished with 14 points.

Ingram made 6 of 10 with a pair of 3s for the Cardinal in the first half as they built a 34-31 lead at halftime. The Cougars opened the second half on a 9-5 surge, capped by a Jakimovski 3-pointer, for a 40-39 lead with 14:05 to play and led the rest of the way.

Washington State has won five straight in the series.

Washington State plays at Utah on Thursday. Stanford hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

