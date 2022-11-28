BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Pts
|1. Morgantown (3)
|87
|2. Huntington (4)
|78
|3. Wheeling Park (1)
|74
|4. Cabell Midland
|66
|5. George Washington (1)
|41
|6. Parkersburg
|35
|(tie) Woodrow Wilson
|35
|8. Buckhannon-Upshur
|28
|9. Jefferson
|18
|10. Spring Mills
|16
Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.
|1. North Marion (8)
|97
|2. Logan (1)
|78
|3. Philip Barbour
|50
|(tie) Robert C. Byrd
|50
|5. Wayne
|48
|6. Ripley
|46
|7. Nitro
|45
|8. Fairmont Senior (1)
|30
|9. East Fairmont
|28
|10. PikeView
|16
Others receiving votes: Keyser 13, Winfield 12, Wheeling Central 10, Oak Glen 6, Sissonville 6, Weir 5, Shady Spring 4, Midland Trail 3, Liberty Harrison 2, Lewis County 1.
|1. Wyoming East (7)
|97
|2. Parkersburg Catholic (2)
|79
|3. St. Marys
|66
|4. Petersburg (1)
|51
|5. Summers County
|49
|6. Mingo Central
|45
|7. Frankfort
|38
|(tie) Chapmanville
|38
|9. Ritchie County
|33
|10. Trinity
|22
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 12, Magnolia 7, Ravenswood 5, Bluefield 3, Buffalo 2, Liberty Raleigh 1, Poca 1, Williamstown 1.
|1. Cameron (7)
|97
|2. Tucker County
|65
|3. Doddridge County
|63
|4. Gilmer County (2)
|61
|5. Tolsia
|50
|6. Webster County
|49
|7. Tug Valley
|33
|8. Calhoun
|31
|9. James Monroe
|30
|10. St Joseph (1)
|17
Others receiving votes: River View 15, Pendleton County 9, Greater Beckley Christian 8, Union 7, Clay-Battelle 6, Madonna 5, Greenbrier West 4.