BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Pts

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (3) 87 2. Huntington (4) 78 3. Wheeling Park (1) 74 4. Cabell Midland 66 5. George Washington (1) 41 6. Parkersburg 35 (tie) Woodrow Wilson 35 8. Buckhannon-Upshur 28 9. Jefferson 18 10. Spring Mills 16

Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (8) 97 2. Logan (1) 78 3. Philip Barbour 50 (tie) Robert C. Byrd 50 5. Wayne 48 6. Ripley 46 7. Nitro 45 8. Fairmont Senior (1) 30 9. East Fairmont 28 10. PikeView 16

Others receiving votes: Keyser 13, Winfield 12, Wheeling Central 10, Oak Glen 6, Sissonville 6, Weir 5, Shady Spring 4, Midland Trail 3, Liberty Harrison 2, Lewis County 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (7) 97 2. Parkersburg Catholic (2) 79 3. St. Marys 66 4. Petersburg (1) 51 5. Summers County 49 6. Mingo Central 45 7. Frankfort 38 (tie) Chapmanville 38 9. Ritchie County 33 10. Trinity 22

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 12, Magnolia 7, Ravenswood 5, Bluefield 3, Buffalo 2, Liberty Raleigh 1, Poca 1, Williamstown 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (7) 97 2. Tucker County 65 3. Doddridge County 63 4. Gilmer County (2) 61 5. Tolsia 50 6. Webster County 49 7. Tug Valley 33 8. Calhoun 31 9. James Monroe 30 10. St Joseph (1) 17

Others receiving votes: River View 15, Pendleton County 9, Greater Beckley Christian 8, Union 7, Clay-Battelle 6, Madonna 5, Greenbrier West 4.