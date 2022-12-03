AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson County 61, Iola 54

Andover 73, Wichita Campus 34

BV Southwest 52, Lawrence 48

Basehor-Linwood 58, Topeka West 52

Berean Academy 42, Central Plains 40

Bishop Miege 73, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 41

Burlingame 58, Cair Paravel 32

Columbus 49, Pittsburg Colgan 35

Elkhorn, Neb. 41, Bennington 35

Eudora 38, Spring Hill 23

Flint Hills Christian 52, Topeka Heritage Christian 47

Frontenac 58, Nevada, Mo. 52

Galena 71, St. Paul 29

Goddard 58, Augusta 34

Heritage Christian 53, Barstow, Mo. 49

Independence 65, Caney Valley 31

Junction City 84, Great Bend 51

Liberal 74, Ulysses 60

Oakley 55, Phillipsburg 51

Remington 35, Bluestem 27

Scott City 50, Hoisington 40

Topeka Seaman 56, Lansing 35

Wellington 60, Mulvane 28

West Franklin 60, Council Grove 47

Wichita Bishop Carroll 66, Wichita Southeast 63

Wichita Trinity 53, Garden Plain 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

