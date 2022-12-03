Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson County 61, Iola 54
Andover 73, Wichita Campus 34
BV Southwest 52, Lawrence 48
Basehor-Linwood 58, Topeka West 52
Berean Academy 42, Central Plains 40
Bishop Miege 73, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 41
Burlingame 58, Cair Paravel 32
Columbus 49, Pittsburg Colgan 35
Elkhorn, Neb. 41, Bennington 35
Eudora 38, Spring Hill 23
Flint Hills Christian 52, Topeka Heritage Christian 47
Frontenac 58, Nevada, Mo. 52
Galena 71, St. Paul 29
Goddard 58, Augusta 34
Heritage Christian 53, Barstow, Mo. 49
Independence 65, Caney Valley 31
Junction City 84, Great Bend 51
Liberal 74, Ulysses 60
Oakley 55, Phillipsburg 51
Remington 35, Bluestem 27
Scott City 50, Hoisington 40
Topeka Seaman 56, Lansing 35
Wellington 60, Mulvane 28
West Franklin 60, Council Grove 47
Wichita Bishop Carroll 66, Wichita Southeast 63
Wichita Trinity 53, Garden Plain 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/