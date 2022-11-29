Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 60, Greenwood 33
Adams-Friendship 72, Portage 16
Assumption 65, Newman Catholic 41
Auburndale 66, Rosholt 45
Barneveld 43, Lancaster 32
Crandon 41, Holmen 24
Crandon 75, Rhinelander 35
Darlington 77, Shullsburg 42
Elk Mound 44, Baldwin-Woodville 26
Evansville 57, Edgerton 53
Fall Creek 60, Eleva-Strum 17
Florence 65, North Dickinson, Mich. 30
Hilbert 46, Gibraltar 42
Lancaster 61, Wisconsin Heights 38
Lincoln 59, Port Edwards 42
Lourdes Academy 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 36
McFarland 83, Jefferson 33
Mineral Point 72, Dodgeville 35
Neenah 87, Stevens Point 54
New London 54, Mosinee 45
Oshkosh West 75, Waukesha South 27
Sheboygan South 78, Green Bay East 12
Shiocton 44, Wild Rose 41
Thorp 66, Colby 55
Waunakee 76, Portage 19
West Salem 73, Sparta 50
Whitefish Bay 43, Mukwonago 39
___
