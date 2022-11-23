AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Tuesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressNovember 23, 2022 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Almond-Bancroft 48, Manawa 45

    Colfax 45, Thorp 40

    Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Cornell 46

    Fall River 66, Dodgeland 16

    Ladysmith 92, Chequamegon 66

    Marshfield 69, Rhinelander 38

    North Crawford 74, Riverdale 49

    Oconto 78, Laona-Wabeno 57

    Plymouth 73, Valders 67

    Princeton/Green Lake 61, Westfield Area 51

    Weston 56, Wonewoc-Center 13

    Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Moline, Ill. 80

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.