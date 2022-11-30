AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 64, Poynette 58

Almond-Bancroft 77, Northland Lutheran 45

Amherst 85, Wild Rose 41

Appleton West 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59

Athens 62, Prentice 39

Badger 58, Beloit Memorial 50

Burlington 73, Racine Park 49

Catholic Central 70, University School of Milwaukee 66

Cedar Grove-Belgium 59, Sheboygan Christian 48

Chippewa Falls 71, Medford Area 69

Colby 71, Thorp 33

D.C. Everest 66, Eau Claire Memorial 65

Darlington 69, New Glarus 63, OT

DeForest 79, Baraboo 69

Decorah, Iowa 71, Prairie du Chien 39

Dodgeland 51, Madison Country Day 28

Edgerton 90, Whitewater 50

Evansville 47, Big Foot 32

Florence 54, Wausaukee 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Waupaca 42

Freedom 44, Clintonville 35

Green Bay West 67, Chilton 55

Hillsboro 58, Viroqua 46

Hortonville 68, Notre Dame 49

Howards Grove 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41

Iowa-Grant 58, Highland 53

Jefferson 52, Clinton 40

Kettle Moraine 80, Madison West 52

Kewaskum 75, Omro 60

Kohler 90, Hilbert 57

Lakeside Lutheran 63, River Valley 20

Lincoln 56, New Lisbon 48

Little Chute 75, Oconto Falls 23

Loyal 46, Blair-Taylor 35

Luther 74, Tomah 54

Luxemburg-Casco 55, Marinette 49

Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Hartford Union 63

Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Reedsville 49

Marathon 58, Auburndale 53

    • Markesan 53, Waterloo 26

    Marshall 52, Lake Mills 30

    Mauston 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, OT

    Messmer 72, Living Word Lutheran 66

    Mineral Point 50, Dodgeville 34

    Monona Grove 61, Edgewood 60

    Mount Horeb 69, Fort Atkinson 47

    Muskego 90, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 34

    Necedah 53, Weston 32

    Neenah 83, Stevens Point 55

    New London 79, Wausau East 75

    Oconto 70, Shiocton 61

    Oostburg 83, Ozaukee 60

    Oregon 91, Big Foot 63

    Pacelli 82, Weyauwega-Fremont 61

    Pittsville 30, Iola-Scandinavia 16

    Pius XI Catholic 86, Waukesha North 71

    Platteville 78, Cassville 43

    Plymouth 84, Germantown 80

    Portage 65, Beaver Dam 60

    Racine Case 70, Waterford 59

    Reedsburg Area 74, Watertown 58

    Rhinelander 60, Crandon 37

    Rosholt 65, Gresham Community 24

    Seymour 43, Green Bay Southwest 39

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 64, Random Lake 41

    Sheboygan North 58, Fond du Lac 51

    Slinger 65, Menasha 53

    Somerset 68, Barron 48

    Southwestern 67, Wauzeka-Steuben 65

    Spencer 56, Westfield Area 53

    St. Mary Catholic 108, Mishicot 47

    Stratford 79, Greenwood 45

    The Prairie School 76, Racine Horlick 55

    Turner 88, East Troy 66

    Valders 64, Green Bay East 33

    Valley Christian 50, Rio 48

    Waunakee 75, Sauk Prairie 74

    Wausau West 58, Eau Claire North 42

    Westosha Central 62, Whitefish Bay 52

    Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 36

    Wisconsin Heights 67, Monticello 38

    Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Homestead 71

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Antigo 39

    Wrightstown 80, Denmark 65

    Xavier 86, Oshkosh West 54

