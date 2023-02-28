Oden scores 28 to lead Wyoming past Nevada 80-71

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jeremiah Oden scored 28 points, Hunter Maldonado just missed a triple-double and Wyoming beat Nevada 80-71 on Monday night.

Oden shot 9 for 13 from the floor (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (9-20, 4-13 Mountain West Conference). Maldonado made 6 of 11 shots and 13 of 15 free throws, adding nine rebounds and 11 assists. Xavier Dusell scored 11.

Jarod Lucas led the Wolf Pack (22-8, 12-5) with 24 points. Tre Coleman scored 22 and Will Baker pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Wyoming took the lead for good with 4:15 remaining in the second half on a dunk from Oden to make it a 64-62 game.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Wyoming visits San Diego State, while Nevada hosts UNLV.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.