Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amory, Miss. 43, Northside 39

Anniston 68, Piedmont 63, OT

Auburn 65, Valley 26

Austin 74, Central-Phenix City 65

B.T. Washington 55, Beauregard 43

Baker 71, Jeff Davis 69

Bob Jones 77, Gadsden 47

Brantley 75, J.F. Shields 58

Destin, Fla. 85, Providence Christian 66

Dothan 54, Lee-Huntsville 52, OT

Fort Payne 68, Dade County, Ga. 49

Jasper 63, New Albany, Miss. 49

Lauderdale County 50, Mars Hill Bible 49

Lexington 74, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 64

Macon-East 57, Ezekiel Academy 29

Madison Academy 63, Decatur Heritage 59

Midfield 78, Marion County 56

Russellville 73, Brooks 45

Springville 92, Fairview 56

Trinity Presbyterian 60, LAMP 49

West Morgan 75, Etowah 39

West Union, Miss. 61, Shoals Christian 55

Williamson 66, Baton Rouge Episcopal, La. 58

Winfield 50, South Lamar 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aliceville vs. Pickens County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

