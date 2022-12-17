Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amory, Miss. 43, Northside 39
Anniston 68, Piedmont 63, OT
Auburn 65, Valley 26
Austin 74, Central-Phenix City 65
B.T. Washington 55, Beauregard 43
Baker 71, Jeff Davis 69
Bob Jones 77, Gadsden 47
Brantley 75, J.F. Shields 58
Destin, Fla. 85, Providence Christian 66
Dothan 54, Lee-Huntsville 52, OT
Fort Payne 68, Dade County, Ga. 49
Jasper 63, New Albany, Miss. 49
Lauderdale County 50, Mars Hill Bible 49
Lexington 74, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 64
Macon-East 57, Ezekiel Academy 29
Madison Academy 63, Decatur Heritage 59
Midfield 78, Marion County 56
Russellville 73, Brooks 45
Springville 92, Fairview 56
Trinity Presbyterian 60, LAMP 49
West Morgan 75, Etowah 39
West Union, Miss. 61, Shoals Christian 55
Williamson 66, Baton Rouge Episcopal, La. 58
Winfield 50, South Lamar 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aliceville vs. Pickens County, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/