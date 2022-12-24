AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 24, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 70, Gibsland-Coleman 65

Avoyelles Charter 59, Marksville 39

Baton Rouge Episcopal 51, Sacred Heart 38

Brother Martin 50, Zachary 48

Buckeye 65, Grant 48

Country Day 66, St. Thomas More 62, 4OT

David Thibodaux 53, JS Clark Leadership Academy 44

East Feliciana 60, St. Helena 50

Lutcher 52, St. James 45

Madison 73, Delhi Charter 23

Opelousas Catholic 78, Highland Baptist 50

Peabody 73, Carroll 51

Ponchatoula 63, St. Michael 59

Rummel 67, Shaw 61

Scotlandville 77, Hahnville 51

St. Amant 68, Jehovah-Jireh 37

University (Lab) 57, Assumption 44

Walker 65, Baton Rouge Catholic 56

White Castle 61, Baton Rouge Episcopal 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cecilia vs. Southern Lab, ccd.

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge vs. St. Charles Catholic, ccd.

Lakeview vs. Hannan, ccd.

Mandeville vs. De La Salle, ccd.

Opelousas vs. Lake Charles College Prep, ccd.

Ringgold vs. Red River, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

