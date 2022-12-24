Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 70, Gibsland-Coleman 65
Avoyelles Charter 59, Marksville 39
Baton Rouge Episcopal 51, Sacred Heart 38
Brother Martin 50, Zachary 48
Buckeye 65, Grant 48
Country Day 66, St. Thomas More 62, 4OT
David Thibodaux 53, JS Clark Leadership Academy 44
East Feliciana 60, St. Helena 50
Lutcher 52, St. James 45
Madison 73, Delhi Charter 23
Opelousas Catholic 78, Highland Baptist 50
Peabody 73, Carroll 51
Ponchatoula 63, St. Michael 59
Rummel 67, Shaw 61
Scotlandville 77, Hahnville 51
St. Amant 68, Jehovah-Jireh 37
University (Lab) 57, Assumption 44
Walker 65, Baton Rouge Catholic 56
White Castle 61, Baton Rouge Episcopal 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cecilia vs. Southern Lab, ccd.
Cristo Rey Baton Rouge vs. St. Charles Catholic, ccd.
Lakeview vs. Hannan, ccd.
Mandeville vs. De La Salle, ccd.
Opelousas vs. Lake Charles College Prep, ccd.
Ringgold vs. Red River, ppd.
___
