Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 53, Northside 52

Abramson 71, Cohen 47

Avoyelles Charter 58, Bunkie 43

Baton Rouge Catholic 68, Huntington 38

Belle Chasse 63, Riverdale 56

Bonnabel 67, Brother Martin 52

Bossier 62, Airline 45

Broadmoor 72, Dutchtown 62

Buckeye 55, Glenmora 25

C.E. Byrd 72, Midland 64

Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Green Oaks 57

Captain Shreve 58, Jennings 14

Carver 48, Landry/Walker 45

Cecilia 57, Delcambre 50

Choudrant 58, Saline 42

Claiborne Christian 66, Dodson 17

Comeaux 59, Jehovah-Jireh 56

Crowley 57, South Beauregard 42

Delhi Charter 58, Oak Grove 40

Denham Springs 62, Istrouma 28

Donaldsonville 57, Ascension Catholic 42

E.D. White 51, Acadiana 40

East Ascension 49, Washington-Marion 44

Elton 54, Sam Hou 47

Family Christian Academy 55, Woodlawn (BR) 51

Fisher 42, Lutheran 19

French Settlement 56, Mentorship Academy 44

Georgetown 45, LaSalle 34

Hathaway 54, Lake Arthur 49

Holden 59, Simpson 36

Holy Cross 71, West Jefferson 38

Iowa 65, Sulphur 64

Lafayette Christian Academy 65, St. Helena 54

Lake Charles College Prep 82, Florien 36

Lakeshore 69, South Terrebonne 18

Lutcher 62, West St. John 43

Madison Prep 60, B.T. Washington 45

NDHS 48, Northside Christian 27

New Iberia 67, New Iberia Catholic 39

North DeSoto 49, Logansport 44

    • Northshore 53, M.L. King Charter 39

    Oakdale 80, Elizabeth 57

    Opelousas Catholic 85, St. Joseph 52

    Parkview Baptist 69, Pointe Coupee Catholic 48

    Pearl River 54, Albany 41

    Phoenix 65, Maurepas 51

    Pine 51, Franklinton 49

    Plainview 71, Oak Hill 29

    Plaquemine 57, Brusly 53

    Quitman 57, Cedar Creek 36

    Red River 79, Haynesville 35

    Ringgold 71, Lakeside 49

    Rummel 55, Teurlings Catholic 45

    Scotlandville 46, Rayville 37

    Singer 69, Merryville 65

    South Lafourche 45, H.L. Bourgeois 31

    Southside 60, Patterson 36

    St. Charles Catholic 56, Ascension Christian School 13

    St. Frederick Catholic 65, D’Arbonne Woods 15

    Union Parish 60, Delta Charter 44

    Vandebilt Catholic 59, Thomas Jefferson 30

    Varnado 61, Mount Hermon 53

    Vermilion Catholic 61, St. Edmund Catholic 34

    Vinton 77, Starks 37

    Walker 82, Richwood 73

    Weston 62, Atlanta 50

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Central Private vs. West Feliciana, ccd.

    Geo Next Generation vs. New Orleans Military & Maritime, ccd.

    McDonogh #35 vs. Kennedy, ccd.

    Thrive vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge, ccd.

    Union Parish vs. Delhi Charter, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

