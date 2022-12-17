Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 53, Northside 52
Abramson 71, Cohen 47
Avoyelles Charter 58, Bunkie 43
Baton Rouge Catholic 68, Huntington 38
Belle Chasse 63, Riverdale 56
Bonnabel 67, Brother Martin 52
Bossier 62, Airline 45
Broadmoor 72, Dutchtown 62
Buckeye 55, Glenmora 25
C.E. Byrd 72, Midland 64
Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Green Oaks 57
Captain Shreve 58, Jennings 14
Carver 48, Landry/Walker 45
Cecilia 57, Delcambre 50
Choudrant 58, Saline 42
Claiborne Christian 66, Dodson 17
Comeaux 59, Jehovah-Jireh 56
Crowley 57, South Beauregard 42
Delhi Charter 58, Oak Grove 40
Denham Springs 62, Istrouma 28
Donaldsonville 57, Ascension Catholic 42
E.D. White 51, Acadiana 40
East Ascension 49, Washington-Marion 44
Elton 54, Sam Hou 47
Family Christian Academy 55, Woodlawn (BR) 51
Fisher 42, Lutheran 19
French Settlement 56, Mentorship Academy 44
Georgetown 45, LaSalle 34
Hathaway 54, Lake Arthur 49
Holden 59, Simpson 36
Holy Cross 71, West Jefferson 38
Iowa 65, Sulphur 64
Lafayette Christian Academy 65, St. Helena 54
Lake Charles College Prep 82, Florien 36
Lakeshore 69, South Terrebonne 18
Lutcher 62, West St. John 43
Madison Prep 60, B.T. Washington 45
NDHS 48, Northside Christian 27
New Iberia 67, New Iberia Catholic 39
North DeSoto 49, Logansport 44
Northshore 53, M.L. King Charter 39
Oakdale 80, Elizabeth 57
Opelousas Catholic 85, St. Joseph 52
Parkview Baptist 69, Pointe Coupee Catholic 48
Pearl River 54, Albany 41
Phoenix 65, Maurepas 51
Pine 51, Franklinton 49
Plainview 71, Oak Hill 29
Plaquemine 57, Brusly 53
Quitman 57, Cedar Creek 36
Red River 79, Haynesville 35
Ringgold 71, Lakeside 49
Rummel 55, Teurlings Catholic 45
Scotlandville 46, Rayville 37
Singer 69, Merryville 65
South Lafourche 45, H.L. Bourgeois 31
Southside 60, Patterson 36
St. Charles Catholic 56, Ascension Christian School 13
St. Frederick Catholic 65, D’Arbonne Woods 15
Union Parish 60, Delta Charter 44
Vandebilt Catholic 59, Thomas Jefferson 30
Varnado 61, Mount Hermon 53
Vermilion Catholic 61, St. Edmund Catholic 34
Vinton 77, Starks 37
Walker 82, Richwood 73
Weston 62, Atlanta 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Private vs. West Feliciana, ccd.
Geo Next Generation vs. New Orleans Military & Maritime, ccd.
McDonogh #35 vs. Kennedy, ccd.
Thrive vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge, ccd.
Union Parish vs. Delhi Charter, ccd.
___
