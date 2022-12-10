AP NEWS
December 10, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alanson 36, Wolverine 25

Alma 68, Birch Run 26

Bark River-Harris 47, North Dickinson 31

Bath 54, Saranac 21

Battle Creek Pennfield 44, Jackson Lumen Christi 40

Bear Lake 35, Walkerville 31

Bedford 56, Dexter 37

Belding 45, Lake Odessa Lakewood 40

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 54, Baldwin 11

Blissfield 47, Brooklyn Columbia Central 27

Bloomingdale 46, Bangor 34

Bolingbrook, Ill. 60, Edison PSA 51

Brethren 51, Mason County Eastern 21

Brighton 57, Farmington Hills Mercy 49

Bronson 73, Concord 34

Buchanan 45, Benton Harbor 30

Burr Oak 32, Battle Creek St. Philip 16

Byron Center 63, Wayland Union 44

Calumet 63, West Iron County 54

Carney-Nadeau 66, Stephenson 27

Carson City-Crystal 39, Breckenridge 26

Cedarville 60, Engadine 40

Chesaning 43, Otisville Lakeville 18

Climax-Scotts 28, Litchfield 26

Clinton 66, Hillsdale 48

Coldwater 37, Hastings 21

Colon 43, Camden-Frontier 21

Corunna 48, Owosso 41

DeWitt 46, Mount Pleasant 20

Dearborn Advanced Technology 38, Ecorse 26

Dearborn Divine Child 50, Dearborn Fordson 43

Durand 48, Byron 32

Eddies 68, Three Rivers 44

Flint Powers 55, Port Huron 43

Flushing 53, Fenton 31

Frankenmuth 49, Bay City John Glenn 21

Freeland 56, Bridgeport 10

Fruitport 51, Muskegon Catholic Central 41

    • Fulton-Middleton 43, Blanchard Montabella 31

    Galesburg-Augusta 43, Delton Kellogg 25

    Garden City 37, Lincoln Park 29

    Gaylord 57, Cadillac 44

    Goodrich 67, Clio 31

    Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 64, Coopersville 39

    Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 36, Fremont 33

    Grant 72, Lakeview 40

    Grass Lake 58, Napoleon 24

    Harbor Springs 48, East Jordan 29

    Hemlock 61, Millington 13

    Holland West Ottawa 46, Zeeland West 23

    Holly 35, Swartz Creek 33

    Holt 59, Lansing Waverly 23

    Houghton 66, Negaunee 58

    Howell 55, Bloomfield Hills Marian 20

    Ida 34, Hudson 33

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 55, Bellaire 30

    Ithaca 44, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 39

    Jenison 40, Allendale 35

    Kingsford 45, Crystal Falls Forest Park 31

    Lake Orion 53, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 29

    Lansing Catholic 57, Ionia 19

    Leland 48, Suttons Bay 24

    Linden 58, Flint Kearsley 24

    Livonia Clarenceville 42, Redford Thurston 31

    Mackinaw City 63, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 21

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50, Ann Arbor Greenhills 13

    Manistee Catholic Central 27, Mesick 16

    Maple City Glen Lake 65, Benzie Central 32

    Marshall 28, Battle Creek Harper Creek 18

    McBain 56, Manton 48

    Merrill 52, Ashley 6

    Michigan Center 55, Addison 28

    Milan 59, Adrian 24

    Milford 65, Waterford Mott 47

    Morrice 37, Webberville 29

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 39, Coleman 19

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 38, Grand Haven 34

    Niles Brandywine 70, Berrien Springs 20

    Northville 59, Grosse Ile 21

    Okemos 70, Lansing Everett 31

    Onaway 58, Fife Lake Forest Area 43

    Onsted 47, Dundee 21

    Otsego 59, Niles 27

    Ovid-Elsie 54, Montrose 40

    Plymouth 60, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 29

    Reese 55, Saginaw Nouvel 32

    Sand Creek 29, Adrian Madison 25

    Sandusky 57, Capac 19

    Springport 64, Union City 25

    Summerfield 66, Britton-Deerfield 24

    Taylor 44, Allen Park 38

    Tecumseh 61, New Boston Huron 17

    Watervliet 55, Fennville 25

    White Pigeon 29, Marcellus 23

    Whitney Young, Ill. 65, Wayne Memorial 45

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Decatur vs. Comstock, ccd.

    Detroit Community vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, ccd.

    Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit Voyageur, ccd.

    Ojibwe Charter vs. Mackinac Island, ccd.

    West Michigan Aviation vs. Kalamazoo Phoenix, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

