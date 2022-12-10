Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alanson 36, Wolverine 25
Alma 68, Birch Run 26
Bark River-Harris 47, North Dickinson 31
Bath 54, Saranac 21
Battle Creek Pennfield 44, Jackson Lumen Christi 40
Bear Lake 35, Walkerville 31
Bedford 56, Dexter 37
Belding 45, Lake Odessa Lakewood 40
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 54, Baldwin 11
Blissfield 47, Brooklyn Columbia Central 27
Bloomingdale 46, Bangor 34
Bolingbrook, Ill. 60, Edison PSA 51
Brethren 51, Mason County Eastern 21
Brighton 57, Farmington Hills Mercy 49
Bronson 73, Concord 34
Buchanan 45, Benton Harbor 30
Burr Oak 32, Battle Creek St. Philip 16
Byron Center 63, Wayland Union 44
Calumet 63, West Iron County 54
Carney-Nadeau 66, Stephenson 27
Carson City-Crystal 39, Breckenridge 26
Cedarville 60, Engadine 40
Chesaning 43, Otisville Lakeville 18
Climax-Scotts 28, Litchfield 26
Clinton 66, Hillsdale 48
Coldwater 37, Hastings 21
Colon 43, Camden-Frontier 21
Corunna 48, Owosso 41
DeWitt 46, Mount Pleasant 20
Dearborn Advanced Technology 38, Ecorse 26
Dearborn Divine Child 50, Dearborn Fordson 43
Durand 48, Byron 32
Eddies 68, Three Rivers 44
Flint Powers 55, Port Huron 43
Flushing 53, Fenton 31
Frankenmuth 49, Bay City John Glenn 21
Freeland 56, Bridgeport 10
Fruitport 51, Muskegon Catholic Central 41
Fulton-Middleton 43, Blanchard Montabella 31
Galesburg-Augusta 43, Delton Kellogg 25
Garden City 37, Lincoln Park 29
Gaylord 57, Cadillac 44
Goodrich 67, Clio 31
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 64, Coopersville 39
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 36, Fremont 33
Grant 72, Lakeview 40
Grass Lake 58, Napoleon 24
Harbor Springs 48, East Jordan 29
Hemlock 61, Millington 13
Holland West Ottawa 46, Zeeland West 23
Holly 35, Swartz Creek 33
Holt 59, Lansing Waverly 23
Houghton 66, Negaunee 58
Howell 55, Bloomfield Hills Marian 20
Ida 34, Hudson 33
Indian River-Inland Lakes 55, Bellaire 30
Ithaca 44, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 39
Jenison 40, Allendale 35
Kingsford 45, Crystal Falls Forest Park 31
Lake Orion 53, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 29
Lansing Catholic 57, Ionia 19
Leland 48, Suttons Bay 24
Linden 58, Flint Kearsley 24
Livonia Clarenceville 42, Redford Thurston 31
Mackinaw City 63, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 21
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50, Ann Arbor Greenhills 13
Manistee Catholic Central 27, Mesick 16
Maple City Glen Lake 65, Benzie Central 32
Marshall 28, Battle Creek Harper Creek 18
McBain 56, Manton 48
Merrill 52, Ashley 6
Michigan Center 55, Addison 28
Milan 59, Adrian 24
Milford 65, Waterford Mott 47
Morrice 37, Webberville 29
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 39, Coleman 19
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 38, Grand Haven 34
Niles Brandywine 70, Berrien Springs 20
Northville 59, Grosse Ile 21
Okemos 70, Lansing Everett 31
Onaway 58, Fife Lake Forest Area 43
Onsted 47, Dundee 21
Otsego 59, Niles 27
Ovid-Elsie 54, Montrose 40
Plymouth 60, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 29
Reese 55, Saginaw Nouvel 32
Sand Creek 29, Adrian Madison 25
Sandusky 57, Capac 19
Springport 64, Union City 25
Summerfield 66, Britton-Deerfield 24
Taylor 44, Allen Park 38
Tecumseh 61, New Boston Huron 17
Watervliet 55, Fennville 25
White Pigeon 29, Marcellus 23
Whitney Young, Ill. 65, Wayne Memorial 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Decatur vs. Comstock, ccd.
Detroit Community vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, ccd.
Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit Voyageur, ccd.
Ojibwe Charter vs. Mackinac Island, ccd.
West Michigan Aviation vs. Kalamazoo Phoenix, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/