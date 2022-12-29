Powledge returns to Baylor as defensive coordinator

WACO, Texas (AP) — Matt Powledge is returning to Baylor as defensive coordinator after a season away at Oregon.

Bears coach Dave Aranda announced the hire Thursday. Powledge replaces Ron Roberts, who was fired after the 6-6 regular season and has since become defensive coordinator at Auburn for new coach Hugh Freeze.

Before spending this season as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Oregon, Powledge was on Aranda’s original staff at Baylor. Powledge, a Texas native, was the Bears’ safeties coach and special teams coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

“Matt is an elite defensive mind who has a great understanding of our system, on and off the field,” Aranda said. “His experience both on our staff and elsewhere, paired with his understanding of person over player and his ability to connect with student-athletes, make him an ideal fit to serve as our defensive coordinator.”

The Bears allowed 370 yards and 27 points a game during the regular season.

Aranda came to Baylor after being LSU’s defensive coordinator for a national championship during the 2019 season.

