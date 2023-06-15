AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 15, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3622.621
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3622.621
New Hampshire (Toronto)3027.526
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2829.491
Hartford (Colorado)2533.43111
Reading (Philadelphia)2236.37914

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)3227.542
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3027.5261
Akron (Cleveland)2928.5092
Harrisburg (Washington)2830.483
Richmond (San Francisco)2732.4585
Bowie (Baltimore)2434.414

___

Tuesday's Games

Erie 7, Harrisburg 3

Akron 9, New Hampshire 1

Portland 9, Binghamton 1

Somerset 8, Altoona 4

Bowie 7, Richmond 5

Reading 14, Hartford 2

Wednesday's Games

Richmond 5, Bowie 1, 1st game

Richmond 2, Bowie 0, 2nd game

Erie 9, Harrisburg 5

Akron at New Hampshire, ppd.

Portland at Binghamton, ppd.

Somerset 5, Altoona 4

Hartford 7, Reading 2

Thursday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

