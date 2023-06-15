June 15, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|30
|27
|.526
|5½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|29
|.491
|7½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|25
|33
|.431
|11
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|22
|36
|.379
|14
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|32
|27
|.542
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|30
|27
|.526
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|29
|28
|.509
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|28
|30
|.483
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|27
|32
|.458
|5
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|24
|34
|.414
|7½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Erie 7, Harrisburg 3
Akron 9, New Hampshire 1
Portland 9, Binghamton 1
Somerset 8, Altoona 4
Bowie 7, Richmond 5
Reading 14, Hartford 2
|Wednesday's Games
Richmond 5, Bowie 1, 1st game
Richmond 2, Bowie 0, 2nd game
Erie 9, Harrisburg 5
Akron at New Hampshire, ppd.
Portland at Binghamton, ppd.
Somerset 5, Altoona 4
Hartford 7, Reading 2
|Thursday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5 p.m.
Akron at New Hampshire, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.