Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 59, Upper Dublin 49

Academy of the New Church 70, Pennington, N.J. 35

Albert Gallatin 64, Connellsville 45

Allentown Central Catholic 31, Stroudsburg 24

Archbishop Ryan 77, St. Frances Academy, Md. 69

Armstrong 67, Slippery Rock 53

Austin 55, Oswayo 45

Bentworth 61, Frazier 49

Berks Catholic 64, Twin Valley 32

Bethlehem Catholic 48, Easton 39

Bethlehem Freedom 64, Nazareth Area 54

Big Spring 47, West Perry 37

Bishop Canevin 62, Avonworth 60

Bishop Guilfoyle 73, Richland 35

Bishop McCort 78, Somerset 55

Blackhawk 60, Hopewell 25

Blue Mountain 60, Panther Valley 42

Boyertown 57, Owen J Roberts 43

Bradford 57, Punxsutawney 42

Brandywine Heights 60, Pequea Valley 43

Bristol 47, Renaissance Academy 41

Brownsville 46, Yough 36

Calvary Christian 54, Collegium Charter School 48

Cambria Heights 51, Homer-Center 46

Carlynton 65, West Allegheny 48

Central Bucks East 61, Pennridge 46

Central Bucks South 57, Central Bucks West 48

Central Martinsburg 70, Bishop Carroll 42

Central Mountain 84, Hollidaysburg 70

Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 59

Chartiers Valley 66, Mount Lebanon 51

Chartiers-Houston High School 59, Burgettstown 38

Cheltenham 68, William Tennent 63

Chestnut Ridge 72, Dubois 62

Claysburg-Kimmel 65, Forbes Road 44

    • Cocalico 64, Northern Lebanon 47

    Conestoga 61, Ridley 55

    Conestoga Valley 46, Solanco 33

    Corry 62, Maplewood 28

    Deer Lakes 88, Ligonier Valley 46

    Dover 56, Spring Grove 53

    East Allegheny 58, Greensburg Salem 52

    East Juniata 39, Newport 17

    Eden Christian 70, South Side 25

    Elizabeth Forward 56, Trinity 50

    Elk County Catholic 50, Brookville 47

    Ephrata 45, Garden Spot 41

    Erie 73, Taylor Allderdice 63

    Farrell 68, Reynolds 22

    Fels 79, Philadelphia George Washington 36

    Fort Cherry 89, Bethlehem Center 27

    Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 54

    Geibel Catholic 52, Carmichaels 44

    Germantown Friends 70, Girard College 34

    Girard 54, Cochranton 30

    Greater Johnstown 76, Forest Hills 48

    Greencastle Antrim 67, James Buchanan 37

    Greenville 66, Saegertown 48

    Hampton 69, Plum 45

    Harbor Creek 50, North East 35

    Haverford 57, Upper Darby 17

    Haverford School 83, Maritime Academy 56

    Hempfield 61, Cedar Crest 46

    Huntingdon 54, Bellefonte 49

    Jeannette 67, Serra Catholic 62

    Kennedy Catholic 45, West Middlesex 34

    Kennett 52, Oxford 45

    Kutztown 65, Antietam 57

    Lancaster McCaskey 72, Penn Manor 50

    Latin Charter 59, Mastery Charter North 47

    Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 62

    Lincoln High School 63, New Brighton 48

    Lincoln Park Charter 78, Beaver Area 76

    Linville Hill 65, Conestoga Christian 28

    Littlestown 65, Delone 42

    Lower Merion 68, Garnet Valley 58

    Lower Moreland 60, New Hope-Solebury 37

    MaST II Community Charter 51, Mastery Charter South 41

    Manheim Central 45, Elizabethtown 44

    Manheim Township 62, Lebanon 46

    Mechanicsburg 48, Cedar Cliff 41

    Mercer 66, Jamestown 34

    Mercyhurst Prep 47, Grove City 46

    Methacton 49, Perkiomen Valley 47

    Middletown 56, Camp Hill 54

    Milton Hershey 62, Hershey 59

    Minersville 52, Shikellamy 45

    Mohawk 83, Rochester 62

    Moon 51, Pine-Richland 39

    Mount Pleasant 55, Southmoreland 53

    Muhlenberg 70, Governor Mifflin 38

    Neighborhood Academy 59, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 49

    Neshannock 73, Freedom Area 23

    North Clarion 67, Union City 46

    North Hills 55, Seneca Valley 53

    North Penn 80, Souderton 61

    North Schuylkill 69, Pine Grove 61

    Northern Garrett, Md. 67, Meyersdale 48

    Northumberland Christian 68, Belleville Mennonite 23

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 69, Brentwood 48

    Palmyra 52, Mifflin County 41

    Penn Cambria 73, Bedford 59

    Peters Township 74, Penn-Trafford 45

    Philadelphia Roman Catholic 79, West Philadelphia 42

    Phoenixville 56, Upper Perkiomen 44

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 73, Hatboro-Horsham 21

    Portage Area 84, River Valley 37

    Quakertown 64, Wissahickon 49

    Riverview 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 54

    Rocky Grove 45, Lakeview 35

    SHABACH! Christian, Md. 91, First Love Christian 68

    SLA Beeber 71, Engineering And Science 59

    Shady Side Academy 59, Burrell 50

    Sharon 67, Conneaut Area 29

    Sharpsville 70, Commodore Perry 52

    South Allegheny 69, McKeesport 50

    South Park 72, Cal 35

    Southern Fulton 50, Everett 39

    Southern Huntingdon 43, Northern Bedford 40

    St. Joseph’s Catholic 68, Juniata 51

    State College 58, Central Dauphin 54

    Steel Valley 74, Seton-LaSalle 49

    Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 48

    Strawberry Mansion 51, Martin Luther King 47

    Tamaqua 55, Lehighton 39

    Thomas Jefferson 58, Montour 49

    Titusville 69, Eisenhower 65

    Union 54, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42

    United 52, Northern Cambria 33

    Upper Moreland 70, Springfield Montco 54

    Upper St. Clair 66, Bethel Park 31

    Valley 64, Apollo-Ridge 38

    Vaux Big Picture 60, Edison 20

    Warrior Run 55, Montoursville 52

    Washington 64, McGuffey 44

    West Mifflin 83, Westinghouse 49

    West Shamokin 41, Purchase Line 40

    West York 52, Susquehannock 42

    Westmont Hilltop 63, Windber 38

    Wilmington 51, Portersville Christian 42

    York 68, Red Lion 46

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.