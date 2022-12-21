AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 75, Wissahickon 36

Albert Gallatin 61, Waynesburg Central 27

Allentown Central Catholic 52, Nazareth Area 37

Altoona 38, Central Dauphin 36

Annville-Cleona 58, Lancaster Mennonite 23

Avonworth 46, Bishop Canevin 42

Beaver Area 43, Hopewell 34

Bellwood-Antis 80, Curwensville 17

Bensalem 56, Harry S. Truman 22

Bethlehem Catholic 70, Northampton 47

Bishop Shanahan 53, Kennett 26

Blue Mountain 50, Pine Grove 35

California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Caravel Academy, Del. 56, Shipley 53

Cardinal O’Hara 56, Notre Dame 25

Central - Wise, Va. 46, Owen J Roberts 32

Central Bucks West 50, Pennridge 44

Clarion Area 46, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 22

Clarion-Limestone 53, Cranberry 20

Clearfield 42, Bald Eagle Area 35

Collegium Charter School 54, Morrisville 29

Council Rock South 44, Pennsbury 41

Cumberland Valley 77, King’s Fork High School, Va. 54

Dallastown Area 35, Red Lion 30

Dobbins 51, Parkway Northwest 24

Elk County Catholic 50, Kane Area 30

Engineering And Science 56, Philadelphia George Washington 13

Frazier 71, Springdale 60

Great Valley 62, Academy Park 21

Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Monessen 29

Hardy Williams 35, Mastery Charter, N.J. 30

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53, Camp Hill 16

Indiana 59, Kiski Area 37

    • Juniata Valley 43, Moshannon Valley 30

    Lincoln Park Charter 68, Commerce, Okla. 30

    Little Flower 61, Palumbo 41

    Lower Moreland 40, Springfield Montco 20

    MAST Charter 60, Renaissance Academy 31

    McKeesport 53, Greater Latrobe 38

    Meadowbrook Christian 41, Grace Prep 5

    Methacton 56, Norristown 32

    Milton Hershey 55, Mifflin County 52

    Montrose 54, North Pocono 37

    Neshaminy 38, Council Rock North 34

    New Hope-Solebury High School 53, William Tennent 42

    North Penn 62, Central Bucks South 45

    Penn Hills 44, Gateway 34

    Penncrest 70, Harriton 64

    Pittsburgh Obama 64, Carrick 14

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 33, Upper Dublin 29

    Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 27

    Pottstown 43, Pottsgrove 41

    Quakertown 46, Hatboro-Horsham 24

    Red Land 38, Palmyra 24

    Redbank Valley 59, Keystone 23

    Reynolds 38, Jamestown 32

    Ridgway 51, Bradford 26

    Rustin 48, Unionville 34

    Shade 53, Ferndale 42

    Souderton 36, Central Bucks East 34

    South Allegheny 53, Mount Pleasant 42

    South Williamsport 63, Neumann 44

    Spring-Ford 52, ThunderRidge, Colo. 44

    Susquehannock 38, York Suburban 36

    Taylor Allderdice 55, Brashear 34

    Tri-Valley 32, Lourdes Regional 30

    Turkeyfoot Valley 60, Rockwood 57

    Upper Moreland 51, Cheltenham 26

    Upper St. Clair 41, Holy Child, Md. 31

    Westinghouse 63, Perry Traditional Academy 31

    Whitehall 43, Allentown Dieruff 40

    Wilmington 58, Oil City 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

