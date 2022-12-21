Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 75, Wissahickon 36
Albert Gallatin 61, Waynesburg Central 27
Allentown Central Catholic 52, Nazareth Area 37
Altoona 38, Central Dauphin 36
Annville-Cleona 58, Lancaster Mennonite 23
Avonworth 46, Bishop Canevin 42
Beaver Area 43, Hopewell 34
Bellwood-Antis 80, Curwensville 17
Bensalem 56, Harry S. Truman 22
Bethlehem Catholic 70, Northampton 47
Bishop Shanahan 53, Kennett 26
Blue Mountain 50, Pine Grove 35
California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16
Caravel Academy, Del. 56, Shipley 53
Cardinal O’Hara 56, Notre Dame 25
Central - Wise, Va. 46, Owen J Roberts 32
Central Bucks West 50, Pennridge 44
Clarion Area 46, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 22
Clarion-Limestone 53, Cranberry 20
Clearfield 42, Bald Eagle Area 35
Collegium Charter School 54, Morrisville 29
Council Rock South 44, Pennsbury 41
Cumberland Valley 77, King’s Fork High School, Va. 54
Dallastown Area 35, Red Lion 30
Dobbins 51, Parkway Northwest 24
Elk County Catholic 50, Kane Area 30
Engineering And Science 56, Philadelphia George Washington 13
Frazier 71, Springdale 60
Great Valley 62, Academy Park 21
Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Monessen 29
Hardy Williams 35, Mastery Charter, N.J. 30
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53, Camp Hill 16
Indiana 59, Kiski Area 37
Juniata Valley 43, Moshannon Valley 30
Lincoln Park Charter 68, Commerce, Okla. 30
Little Flower 61, Palumbo 41
Lower Moreland 40, Springfield Montco 20
MAST Charter 60, Renaissance Academy 31
McKeesport 53, Greater Latrobe 38
Meadowbrook Christian 41, Grace Prep 5
Methacton 56, Norristown 32
Milton Hershey 55, Mifflin County 52
Montrose 54, North Pocono 37
Neshaminy 38, Council Rock North 34
New Hope-Solebury High School 53, William Tennent 42
North Penn 62, Central Bucks South 45
Penn Hills 44, Gateway 34
Penncrest 70, Harriton 64
Pittsburgh Obama 64, Carrick 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 33, Upper Dublin 29
Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 27
Pottstown 43, Pottsgrove 41
Quakertown 46, Hatboro-Horsham 24
Red Land 38, Palmyra 24
Redbank Valley 59, Keystone 23
Reynolds 38, Jamestown 32
Ridgway 51, Bradford 26
Rustin 48, Unionville 34
Shade 53, Ferndale 42
Souderton 36, Central Bucks East 34
South Allegheny 53, Mount Pleasant 42
South Williamsport 63, Neumann 44
Spring-Ford 52, ThunderRidge, Colo. 44
Susquehannock 38, York Suburban 36
Taylor Allderdice 55, Brashear 34
Tri-Valley 32, Lourdes Regional 30
Turkeyfoot Valley 60, Rockwood 57
Upper Moreland 51, Cheltenham 26
Upper St. Clair 41, Holy Child, Md. 31
Westinghouse 63, Perry Traditional Academy 31
Whitehall 43, Allentown Dieruff 40
Wilmington 58, Oil City 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/