Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 44, Akr. East 43
Akr. Coventry 67, Mogadore Field 48
Akr. Hoban 59, Gates Mills Gilmour 56
Alliance 56, Beloit W. Branch 45
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 68
Ansonia 70, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42
Apple Creek Waynedale 50, West Salem Northwestern 48
Ashland Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33
Ashland Crestview 52, Monroeville 49
Athens 48, Albany Alexander 43, OT
Atwater Waterloo 40, McDonald 28
Austintown Fitch 50, Massillon 47
Avon 49, N. Ridgeville 47
Avon Lake 53, Grafton Midview 21
Batavia Clermont NE 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 35
Beaver Eastern 62, Wheelersburg 59
Bellaire 74, Cambridge 72
Bellbrook 72, Franklin 63
Bellefontaine 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 46, OT
Belpre 80, Wellston 58
Berea-Midpark 70, Amherst Steele 69
Berlin Hiland 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38
Bethel-Tate 58, Felicity-Franklin 44
Bishop Fenwick 52, Cin. McNicholas 41
Bishop Hartley 41, Cols. St. Charles 38
Bishop Ready 47, Cols. DeSales 41
Bluffton 92, Ada 45
Botkins 61, Hou 23
Bowerston Conotton Valley 55, Richmond Edison 54
Bowling Green 43, Sylvania Southview 40
Bradford 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 66, Hudson 59
Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 47
Brunswick 55, Medina 44
Bucyrus Wynford 84, Bucyrus 56
Caldwell 64, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48
Caledonia River Valley 61, Marion Harding 58
Camden Preble Shawnee 79, New Paris National Trail 23
Can. Glenoak 53, N. Can. Hoover 48
Can. McKinley 61, Massillon Perry 52
Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Massillon Tuslaw 51
Carey 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47
Carlisle 70, Brookville 43
Carrollton 53, Salem 48
Casstown Miami E. 50, Troy Christian 45
Cedarville 59, London Madison Plains 50
Centerville 73, Clayton Northmont 39
Centerville Spring Valley 51, Chesapeake 32
Chardon 66, Willoughby S. 62
Chillicothe Unioto 58, Frankfort Adena 50
Chillicothe Zane Trace 68, Piketon 48
Cin. Gamble Montessori 87, Cin. SCPA 56
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 80, Cin. N. College Hill 49
Cin. Indian Hill 55, Cin. Finneytown 46
Cin. Madeira 72, Cin. Deer Park 49
Cin. Moeller 49, Kettering Alter 29
Cin. Oyler 64, Cin. Shroder 63
Cin. Princeton 71, Middletown 64
Cin. Riverview East 43, Cin. Hillcrest 23
Cin. Summit Country Day 58, Hamilton Badin 56
Cin. Sycamore 58, Cin. Colerain 30
Cin. Turpin 68, Lebanon 37
Cin. Wyoming 66, Cin. Mariemont 53
Cle. Hts. 56, Bedford 47
Cle. Lincoln W. 70, Cle. Max Hayes 59
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Ironton Rock Hill 49
Coldwater 60, New Knoxville 24
Collins Western Reserve 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 45
Cols. Africentric 35, Cols. Eastmoor 22
Cols. Franklin Hts. 46, Dublin Scioto 34
Cols. Horizon Science 53, Grove City Christian 44
Cols. Linden-McKinley 75, Cols. Beechcroft 63
Cols. Mifflin 69, North Intl 45
Cols. Walnut Ridge 80, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59
Cols. Whetstone 53, Cols. Centennial 44
Columbiana 58, Hanoverton United 39
Columbiana Crestview 57, Youngs. Liberty 48
Convoy Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33
Cory-Rawson 60, Arcadia 21
Coshocton 66, Crooksville 52
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 88, Cin. La Salle 69
Creston Norwayne 61, Doylestown Chippewa 50
Cuyahoga Falls 68, Copley 60
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 72, Can. South 32
Dalton 62, Rittman 26
Day. Christian 53, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 38
Day. Dunbar 56, Day. Thurgood Marshall 38
Day. Northridge 59, Tipp City Bethel 52
Day. Ponitz Tech. 74, Day. Belmont 62
Defiance 51, Van Wert 44
Defiance Ayersville 57, Haviland Wayne Trace 47
Defiance Tinora 43, Edgerton 38
Delphos Jefferson 61, Harrod Allen E. 55
Dover 56, Zanesville 31
Dublin Coffman 66, Hilliard Davidson 39
Dublin Jerome 62, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58
E. Can. 62, Newcomerstown 27
E. Cle. Shaw 76, Shaker Hts. 64
Elyria 63, Olmsted Falls 59
Fairfield 68, Mason 66
Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Southington Chalker 49
Fairview 78, Bay Village Bay 73
Fayetteville-Perry 43, Peebles 39
Findlay 57, Tol. Whitmer 53
Findlay Liberty-Benton 43, Arlington 41
Fostoria 65, Elmore Woodmore 30
Franklin Furnace Green 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50
Fredericktown 59, Mt. Gilead 27
Ft. Loramie 51, Sidney Fairlawn 13
Ft. Recovery 50, Versailles 48
Gahanna Lincoln 44, Westerville Cent. 41
Garfield Hts. Trinity 66, Orwell Grand Valley 53
Garrett Morgan 59, Bard Early College H.S. 39
Genoa Area 43, Bloomdale Elmwood 29
Georgetown 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 30
Girard 54, Canfield S. Range 37
Goshen 61, Batavia 40
Green 52, Uniontown Lake 51
Hamilton 61, Cin. Oak Hills 55
Hamilton Ross 51, Cin. NW 47
Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Continental 28, OT
Hannibal River 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32
Harrison 51, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36
Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Ravenna SE 55
Hicksville 32, Sherwood Fairview 31
Holland Springfield 63, Maumee 49
Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Beavercreek 72
Ironton 65, Raceland, Ky. 60, OT
Jamestown Greeneview 70, Spring. Cath. Cent. 31
Jefferson Area 79, Cortland Lakeview 38
Kalida 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 35
Kenton 47, Lima Bath 46
Kettering Fairmont 64, Miamisburg 57
Kings Mills Kings 65, Milford 47
Kinsman Badger 72, Cortland Maplewood 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Circleville Logan Elm 26
Latham Western 63, New Boston Glenwood 55
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Garrettsville Garfield 47
Leesburg Fairfield 48, Seaman N. Adams 43
Legacy Christian 53, Day. Miami Valley 50, OT
Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Hilliard Darby 50
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 41
Lewistown Indian Lake 65, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48
Lexington 51, New Philadelphia 46
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 46
Lima Perry 68, Dola Hardin Northern 62
Lima Shawnee 57, Celina 35
Lima Sr. 72, Oregon Clay 33
Louisville Aquinas 78, Rootstown 34
Lowellville 70, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44
Lucas 55, Loudonville 42
Lynchburg-Clay 69, Sardinia Eastern Brown 46
Macedonia Nordonia 73, Wadsworth 68, OT
Magnolia Sandy Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 44
Malvern 68, Strasburg-Franklin 49
Mansfield Madison 70, Ashland 66, OT
Mansfield Sr. 71, Millersburg W. Holmes 51
Marion Elgin 71, Waynesfield-Goshen 32
Martins Ferry 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 50
Mayfield 86, Madison 46
McArthur Vinton County 64, Nelsonville-York 52
McComb 63, Vanlue 57
McConnelsville Morgan 63, Byesville Meadowbrook 33
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Lima Temple Christian 29
Medina Highland 61, Kent Roosevelt 48
Mentor 77, Solon 68
Mentor Lake Cath. 70, Cle. Benedictine 61
Middletown Madison Senior 41, Eaton 35
Milford Center Fairbanks 53, N. Lewisburg Triad 35
Milton-Union 40, Covington 36
Minerva 61, Alliance Marlington 48
Minford 62, McDermott Scioto NW 34
Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Wilmington 39
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Morral Ridgedale 44
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Sebring McKinley 47
New Albany 84, Galloway Westland 42
New Bremen 40, Delphos St. John’s 36
New Concord John Glenn 82, Philo 58
New Lebanon Dixie 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37
New Madison Tri-Village 56, Arcanum 28
New Middletown Spring. 74, Mineral Ridge 46
Newark 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 21
Newton Falls 54, Warren Champion 49
Niles McKinley 72, Struthers 62
Norton 44, Lodi Cloverleaf 23
Norwalk St. Paul 68, Ashland Mapleton 61, OT
Oberlin 64, Oberlin Firelands 63
Ontario 78, Galion 55
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Elida 24
Ottoville 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 39
Painesville Riverside 70, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37
Pandora-Gilboa 75, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Parma Hts. Holy Name 61, Lakewood 59
Parma Normandy 61, Parma 49
Paulding 52, Antwerp 48
Peninsula Woodridge 46, Streetsboro 45
Perrysburg 66, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45
Pickerington N. 50, Grove City 43
Plymouth 52, New London 40
Poland Seminary 43, Hubbard 32
Proctorville Fairland 72, Portsmouth 61
RULH 54, Manchester 49
Ravenna 59, Akr. Springfield 50
Rayland Buckeye 64, Bridgeport 35
Richfield Revere 77, Barberton 51
Rockford Parkway 53, Minster 51
Rocky River 54, Westlake 48, OT
Rossford 65, Pemberville Eastwood 47
Russia 61, Anna 38
S. Point 76, Gallipolis Gallia 59
Salineville Southern 66, Lisbon David Anderson 50
Sheffield Brookside 85, Lorain Clearview 50
Shelby 93, Sparta Highland 63
Sidney Lehman 52, DeGraff Riverside 41
South 49, Cols. Independence 44
Southeastern 58, Chillicothe Huntington 54
Spencerville 72, Leipsic 40
Spring Valley, W.Va. 51, Chesapeake 32
Spring. Greenon 44, S. Charleston SE 41
Spring. Kenton Ridge 80, London 56
Spring. Shawnee 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
Springboro 80, Springfield 48
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 34
St. Marys Memorial 63, Wapakoneta 25
Steubenville 62, Brooke, W.Va. 47
Strongsville 58, Euclid 55
Sugarcreek Garaway 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 22
Sullivan Black River 69, LaGrange Keystone 67
Sunbury Big Walnut 61, Worthington Kilbourne 53
Sycamore Mohawk 63, Upper Sandusky 56
Sylvania Northview 39, Napoleon 37
Thomas Worthington 63, Marysville 50
Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 41
Tol. St. Francis 51, Fremont Ross 35
Tontogany Otsego 55, Millbury Lake 32
Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 46
Troy 57, Sidney 50
Twinsburg 45, Chardon NDCL 39
Urbana 41, Richwood N. Union 29
Van Buren 72, N. Baltimore 50
Vandalia Butler 53, W. Carrollton 42
W. Jefferson 48, Mechanicsburg 33
W. Liberty-Salem 45, Spring. NE 38
Warren JFK 87, Mogadore 60
West 53, Cols. Briggs 41
Westerville N. 61, Canal Winchester 24
Westerville S. 69, Delaware Hayes 59
Williamsport Westfall 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Windham 68, Warren Lordstown 23
Wooster 49, Mt. Vernon 27
Wooster Triway 63, Orrville 54
Worthington Christian 68, Centerburg 48
Xenia 61, Greenville 55
Youngs. Boardman 84, E. Liverpool 69
Youngs. Mooney 39, Canfield 29
Youngs. Valley Christian 56, Leetonia 21
Zanesville Maysville 57, Dresden Tri-Valley 46
Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, New Lexington 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
E. Palestine vs. Wellsville, ccd.
Fairborn vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/