Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 44, Akr. East 43

Akr. Coventry 67, Mogadore Field 48

Akr. Hoban 59, Gates Mills Gilmour 56

Alliance 56, Beloit W. Branch 45

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 68

Ansonia 70, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42

Apple Creek Waynedale 50, West Salem Northwestern 48

Ashland Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33

Ashland Crestview 52, Monroeville 49

Athens 48, Albany Alexander 43, OT

Atwater Waterloo 40, McDonald 28

Austintown Fitch 50, Massillon 47

Avon 49, N. Ridgeville 47

Avon Lake 53, Grafton Midview 21

Batavia Clermont NE 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 35

Beaver Eastern 62, Wheelersburg 59

Bellaire 74, Cambridge 72

Bellbrook 72, Franklin 63

Bellefontaine 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 46, OT

Belpre 80, Wellston 58

Berea-Midpark 70, Amherst Steele 69

Berlin Hiland 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38

Bethel-Tate 58, Felicity-Franklin 44

Bishop Fenwick 52, Cin. McNicholas 41

Bishop Hartley 41, Cols. St. Charles 38

Bishop Ready 47, Cols. DeSales 41

Bluffton 92, Ada 45

Botkins 61, Hou 23

Bowerston Conotton Valley 55, Richmond Edison 54

Bowling Green 43, Sylvania Southview 40

Bradford 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 66, Hudson 59

Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 47

Brunswick 55, Medina 44

    • Bucyrus Wynford 84, Bucyrus 56

    Caldwell 64, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48

    Caledonia River Valley 61, Marion Harding 58

    Camden Preble Shawnee 79, New Paris National Trail 23

    Can. Glenoak 53, N. Can. Hoover 48

    Can. McKinley 61, Massillon Perry 52

    Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Massillon Tuslaw 51

    Carey 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47

    Carlisle 70, Brookville 43

    Carrollton 53, Salem 48

    Casstown Miami E. 50, Troy Christian 45

    Cedarville 59, London Madison Plains 50

    Centerville 73, Clayton Northmont 39

    Centerville Spring Valley 51, Chesapeake 32

    Chardon 66, Willoughby S. 62

    Chillicothe Unioto 58, Frankfort Adena 50

    Chillicothe Zane Trace 68, Piketon 48

    Cin. Gamble Montessori 87, Cin. SCPA 56

    Cin. Hills Christian Academy 80, Cin. N. College Hill 49

    Cin. Indian Hill 55, Cin. Finneytown 46

    Cin. Madeira 72, Cin. Deer Park 49

    Cin. Moeller 49, Kettering Alter 29

    Cin. Oyler 64, Cin. Shroder 63

    Cin. Princeton 71, Middletown 64

    Cin. Riverview East 43, Cin. Hillcrest 23

    Cin. Summit Country Day 58, Hamilton Badin 56

    Cin. Sycamore 58, Cin. Colerain 30

    Cin. Turpin 68, Lebanon 37

    Cin. Wyoming 66, Cin. Mariemont 53

    Cle. Hts. 56, Bedford 47

    Cle. Lincoln W. 70, Cle. Max Hayes 59

    Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Ironton Rock Hill 49

    Coldwater 60, New Knoxville 24

    Collins Western Reserve 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 45

    Cols. Africentric 35, Cols. Eastmoor 22

    Cols. Franklin Hts. 46, Dublin Scioto 34

    Cols. Horizon Science 53, Grove City Christian 44

    Cols. Linden-McKinley 75, Cols. Beechcroft 63

    Cols. Mifflin 69, North Intl 45

    Cols. Walnut Ridge 80, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59

    Cols. Whetstone 53, Cols. Centennial 44

    Columbiana 58, Hanoverton United 39

    Columbiana Crestview 57, Youngs. Liberty 48

    Convoy Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33

    Cory-Rawson 60, Arcadia 21

    Coshocton 66, Crooksville 52

    Cov. Catholic, Ky. 88, Cin. La Salle 69

    Creston Norwayne 61, Doylestown Chippewa 50

    Cuyahoga Falls 68, Copley 60

    Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 72, Can. South 32

    Dalton 62, Rittman 26

    Day. Christian 53, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 38

    Day. Dunbar 56, Day. Thurgood Marshall 38

    Day. Northridge 59, Tipp City Bethel 52

    Day. Ponitz Tech. 74, Day. Belmont 62

    Defiance 51, Van Wert 44

    Defiance Ayersville 57, Haviland Wayne Trace 47

    Defiance Tinora 43, Edgerton 38

    Delphos Jefferson 61, Harrod Allen E. 55

    Dover 56, Zanesville 31

    Dublin Coffman 66, Hilliard Davidson 39

    Dublin Jerome 62, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58

    E. Can. 62, Newcomerstown 27

    E. Cle. Shaw 76, Shaker Hts. 64

    Elyria 63, Olmsted Falls 59

    Fairfield 68, Mason 66

    Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Southington Chalker 49

    Fairview 78, Bay Village Bay 73

    Fayetteville-Perry 43, Peebles 39

    Findlay 57, Tol. Whitmer 53

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 43, Arlington 41

    Fostoria 65, Elmore Woodmore 30

    Franklin Furnace Green 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50

    Fredericktown 59, Mt. Gilead 27

    Ft. Loramie 51, Sidney Fairlawn 13

    Ft. Recovery 50, Versailles 48

    Gahanna Lincoln 44, Westerville Cent. 41

    Garfield Hts. Trinity 66, Orwell Grand Valley 53

    Garrett Morgan 59, Bard Early College H.S. 39

    Genoa Area 43, Bloomdale Elmwood 29

    Georgetown 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 30

    Girard 54, Canfield S. Range 37

    Goshen 61, Batavia 40

    Green 52, Uniontown Lake 51

    Hamilton 61, Cin. Oak Hills 55

    Hamilton Ross 51, Cin. NW 47

    Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Continental 28, OT

    Hannibal River 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

    Harrison 51, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36

    Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Ravenna SE 55

    Hicksville 32, Sherwood Fairview 31

    Holland Springfield 63, Maumee 49

    Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Beavercreek 72

    Ironton 65, Raceland, Ky. 60, OT

    Jamestown Greeneview 70, Spring. Cath. Cent. 31

    Jefferson Area 79, Cortland Lakeview 38

    Kalida 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

    Kenton 47, Lima Bath 46

    Kettering Fairmont 64, Miamisburg 57

    Kings Mills Kings 65, Milford 47

    Kinsman Badger 72, Cortland Maplewood 47

    Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Circleville Logan Elm 26

    Latham Western 63, New Boston Glenwood 55

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Garrettsville Garfield 47

    Leesburg Fairfield 48, Seaman N. Adams 43

    Legacy Christian 53, Day. Miami Valley 50, OT

    Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Hilliard Darby 50

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 41

    Lewistown Indian Lake 65, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48

    Lexington 51, New Philadelphia 46

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 46

    Lima Perry 68, Dola Hardin Northern 62

    Lima Shawnee 57, Celina 35

    Lima Sr. 72, Oregon Clay 33

    Louisville Aquinas 78, Rootstown 34

    Lowellville 70, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44

    Lucas 55, Loudonville 42

    Lynchburg-Clay 69, Sardinia Eastern Brown 46

    Macedonia Nordonia 73, Wadsworth 68, OT

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 44

    Malvern 68, Strasburg-Franklin 49

    Mansfield Madison 70, Ashland 66, OT

    Mansfield Sr. 71, Millersburg W. Holmes 51

    Marion Elgin 71, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

    Martins Ferry 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 50

    Mayfield 86, Madison 46

    McArthur Vinton County 64, Nelsonville-York 52

    McComb 63, Vanlue 57

    McConnelsville Morgan 63, Byesville Meadowbrook 33

    McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Lima Temple Christian 29

    Medina Highland 61, Kent Roosevelt 48

    Mentor 77, Solon 68

    Mentor Lake Cath. 70, Cle. Benedictine 61

    Middletown Madison Senior 41, Eaton 35

    Milford Center Fairbanks 53, N. Lewisburg Triad 35

    Milton-Union 40, Covington 36

    Minerva 61, Alliance Marlington 48

    Minford 62, McDermott Scioto NW 34

    Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Wilmington 39

    Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Morral Ridgedale 44

    N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Sebring McKinley 47

    New Albany 84, Galloway Westland 42

    New Bremen 40, Delphos St. John’s 36

    New Concord John Glenn 82, Philo 58

    New Lebanon Dixie 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

    New Madison Tri-Village 56, Arcanum 28

    New Middletown Spring. 74, Mineral Ridge 46

    Newark 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 21

    Newton Falls 54, Warren Champion 49

    Niles McKinley 72, Struthers 62

    Norton 44, Lodi Cloverleaf 23

    Norwalk St. Paul 68, Ashland Mapleton 61, OT

    Oberlin 64, Oberlin Firelands 63

    Ontario 78, Galion 55

    Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Elida 24

    Ottoville 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 39

    Painesville Riverside 70, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37

    Pandora-Gilboa 75, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

    Parma Hts. Holy Name 61, Lakewood 59

    Parma Normandy 61, Parma 49

    Paulding 52, Antwerp 48

    Peninsula Woodridge 46, Streetsboro 45

    Perrysburg 66, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45

    Pickerington N. 50, Grove City 43

    Plymouth 52, New London 40

    Poland Seminary 43, Hubbard 32

    Proctorville Fairland 72, Portsmouth 61

    RULH 54, Manchester 49

    Ravenna 59, Akr. Springfield 50

    Rayland Buckeye 64, Bridgeport 35

    Richfield Revere 77, Barberton 51

    Rockford Parkway 53, Minster 51

    Rocky River 54, Westlake 48, OT

    Rossford 65, Pemberville Eastwood 47

    Russia 61, Anna 38

    S. Point 76, Gallipolis Gallia 59

    Salineville Southern 66, Lisbon David Anderson 50

    Sheffield Brookside 85, Lorain Clearview 50

    Shelby 93, Sparta Highland 63

    Sidney Lehman 52, DeGraff Riverside 41

    South 49, Cols. Independence 44

    Southeastern 58, Chillicothe Huntington 54

    Spencerville 72, Leipsic 40

    Spring Valley, W.Va. 51, Chesapeake 32

    Spring. Greenon 44, S. Charleston SE 41

    Spring. Kenton Ridge 80, London 56

    Spring. Shawnee 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

    Springboro 80, Springfield 48

    St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 34

    St. Marys Memorial 63, Wapakoneta 25

    Steubenville 62, Brooke, W.Va. 47

    Strongsville 58, Euclid 55

    Sugarcreek Garaway 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 22

    Sullivan Black River 69, LaGrange Keystone 67

    Sunbury Big Walnut 61, Worthington Kilbourne 53

    Sycamore Mohawk 63, Upper Sandusky 56

    Sylvania Northview 39, Napoleon 37

    Thomas Worthington 63, Marysville 50

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 41

    Tol. St. Francis 51, Fremont Ross 35

    Tontogany Otsego 55, Millbury Lake 32

    Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 46

    Troy 57, Sidney 50

    Twinsburg 45, Chardon NDCL 39

    Urbana 41, Richwood N. Union 29

    Van Buren 72, N. Baltimore 50

    Vandalia Butler 53, W. Carrollton 42

    W. Jefferson 48, Mechanicsburg 33

    W. Liberty-Salem 45, Spring. NE 38

    Warren JFK 87, Mogadore 60

    West 53, Cols. Briggs 41

    Westerville N. 61, Canal Winchester 24

    Westerville S. 69, Delaware Hayes 59

    Williamsport Westfall 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

    Windham 68, Warren Lordstown 23

    Wooster 49, Mt. Vernon 27

    Wooster Triway 63, Orrville 54

    Worthington Christian 68, Centerburg 48

    Xenia 61, Greenville 55

    Youngs. Boardman 84, E. Liverpool 69

    Youngs. Mooney 39, Canfield 29

    Youngs. Valley Christian 56, Leetonia 21

    Zanesville Maysville 57, Dresden Tri-Valley 46

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, New Lexington 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    E. Palestine vs. Wellsville, ccd.

    Fairborn vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, ccd.

