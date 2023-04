Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Garrett Whitlock to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Griffin Canning to Inland Empire (CAL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Jorge Polanco to Fort Myers (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned OF Leody Taveras to Frisco (TL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Jared Shuster from Gwinnett (IL). Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 15-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Jeff Lindgren outright to Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Edwin Eceta off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Syracuse (IL). Transferred RHP Sam Coonrod from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned SS Paul DeJong to Palm Beach (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Matthew Peguero.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Rodney Hutchson, Jr.

GATEWAY GRIZZIES — Traded C Kevin Krouse to Staten Island (American Association).

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded INF Justin Wylie to Kansas City (American Association) in exchange for RHP Nick Belzer.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Dwayne Marshall.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived G Dereon Seabron.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Named Emily Burton strength and performance coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Evan Marcus head strength and conditioning coach, Jason Benguche and Everrett Gathron assistant strength and conditioning coach and Kyle Sammons sports science coordinator/assistant strength and conditioning coach. Announced DT Corey Peters to retire.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Jordan Phillips.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Rasheem Green to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Marvin Jones.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed C Will Clapp.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C J.C. Hassenauer.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Tim Boyle to a one-year contract. Signed DL Quinton Jefferson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Ryan Neal.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Zach Sanford from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned D Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman to Reading (AHL) on loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Peter Diliberatore to Wheeling (ECHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Recalled LW Alexander Nylander from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Matthew Kessel to Springfield (AHL). Recalled D Dmitri Samorukov from Springfield.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled LW Adam Raska from San Jose (AHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned D Chris Ortiz to Wheeling (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released G Alex Horawski from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Assigned D Jake McLaughlin to Kansas City (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed C Ture Linden to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned F Nikita Pavlychev to Greenville (ECHL). Activated D Bobby Russell from reserve. Placed F Brannon McManus on reserve. Placed F Miroslav Mucha on injured reserve.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita C Mark Liwiski one game as a result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season. Suspended Tulsa F Blake McLaughlin for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F William Provost and G Rylan Parenteafrom reserve. . Released G Corbin Kaczperski. Placed F Andy Willis on reserve. Placed F Matt Alvaro on injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Austin Eastman and G Trevin Kozlowski from their standard player contracts (SPC). Signed G Luke Richardson.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Vincent De Mey. Activated F Griff Jeszka from reserve. Placed D Josh Elmes and F Casey Carreau on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated F Tanner Schachle from injured reserve. Placed D Callum Fryer on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Claimed D T.J. Fergus off waivers from Wheeling. Activated F Yvan Mongo from injured reserve. Placed G Ryan Kenny on reserve. Placed G Bailey Brkin on injured reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Ryan Scarfo from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Suspended F Jake Smith. Released G Rob Mattison as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

WICHITA NAILERS — Activated F Dillon Boucher from reserve.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced the retirement of F Leah Pruitt.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Brooks Savage head men’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Colin Smith assistant wrestling coach.