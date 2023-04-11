Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kutter Crawford to Worcester (IL). Sent RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Lenyn Sosa from Charlotte (IL).

HOUSON ASTROS — Reinstated LHP Blake Taylor from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Sugar Land (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF Alex Kirilloff to Fort Myers (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Paul Blackburn to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Zach Eflin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Recalled RHP Taj Radley from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF Leody Taveras to Round Rock (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Jose Ruiz from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Scott McGough on the patenity sit

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Kyle Wright from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 8. Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Seth Elledge off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Syracuse (IL). Transferred LHP Jose Quintana from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Eli Villalobos off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Indianapolis. Transferred INF Oneil Cruz from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent SS Paul DeJong to Memphis (IL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Drew Pomeranz to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled SS Jeter Downs from Rochester (IL). Placed INF/OF Ildemaro Vargas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 10.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Adeiny Hechavarria.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed WR KhaDarel Hodge.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Quinn Bailey o a one-year exclusive rights tender.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Richie James.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Jeffrey Simmons to a multi-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Benoit-Olivier Grouix from San Diego (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed G Drew Commesso to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled Ds Jake Christiansen and David Jiricek, F Josh Dunne and RWs Trey Fix-Wolansky and Carson Meyer from Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Danny O’Regan from Grand Rapids (AHL). Sent D Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Joel Teasdale and D Frederic Allard from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL). Recalled D Maxence Guenette from Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Adam Ginning from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Assigned F Zayde Wisdom from Lehigh Valley to Reading (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Alexander Nylander from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Joel Hofer, D Tyler Tucker and LW Hugh McGing from Springfield (AHL) on loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned RW Adam Raska to San Jose (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran from Henderson (AHL) to Savannah (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Henrik Borgstrom from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Zachary Massicotte to Allen (ECHL). Returned F Jarid Lukosevicius to South Carolina (ECHL). Returned F Kyle Betts to Utah (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Mackie Samoskevich to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Cameron Butler to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

COLORADO EAGLES — Released D Michael Underwood from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned G Jordan Papirny to Savannah (ECHL) from loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Santino Centorame from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned LW Matt Filipe to Maine (ECHL) from loan.

TEXAS STARS — Signed G Bryan Thomson to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

UTICA COMETS — Signed F T.J. Friedmann to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Placed G Jake Theut on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F James Hardie ad placed him on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released Fs Daniel Winslow and Jared Christy. Signed F Austin Eastman.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Alden Weller on reserve. Placed D Owen Norton on injured reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Adam Dawe and Ds Adam Samuelsson and Matthew Sredl.

READING ROYALS — Released F Sam Hu.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated D Nick Tuzzolino from injured reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed F Bear Hughes on injured reserve. Suspended D Robbie Stucker and F Tarek Baker and removed them from the roster.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Returned D Brett Beauvais from bereavement/family leave. Activated G Philippe Desrosiers and F Matthew Barron from reserve. Placed G Joe Vrbetic on reserve Placed F Cole Gallant on injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Ethan Stewart from injured reserve and placed him on reserve. Placed F yler Poulsen on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Connor McDonald on reserve. Placed F Christian Simeone on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Oskar Autio. Activated F Bobby Hampton from injured reserve. Placed G Tommy Nappier on injured reserve. Loaned D Louie Roehl to Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Agreed to terms with D Julio Cascante on a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Named Tasha Butts head women’s basketball coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Steve Masiello men’s assistant head basketball coach, Ricky Johns assistant men’s basketball coach, Taliek Brown director of men’s basketball player personnel, Bob Walsh special assistant to the men’s head basketball coach, Jeff Martin director of men’s basketball operations and Brandon Irving video coordinator.