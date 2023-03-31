Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Tampa Bay Florida Complex League RHP Israel Mateo for 55 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Garrett Whitlock to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 3B Tyler Nevin to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LHP Blake Taylor to Sugar Land (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF/OF Nick Solak from Cincinnati in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded 1B Dillon Paulson to Detroit in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired LHP Anthony Misiewicz from St. Louis in exchange for cash considerations. Transferred RHP Corbin Martin from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Robert Stephenson to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL, retroactive to March 28. Recalled RHP Taylor Megill from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated OF Cristian Pache. Optioned SS Dalton Guthrie to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Robert Stephenson to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Arizona for cash.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed 1B/OF Sam Travis.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF/1B Ernie Geraci.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Justin Mazzone. Acquired RHP Lance Lusk from Lexington (Atlantic League).

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Sold the contract of INF Jake MacKenzie to Colorado (MLB).

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Alex McKenney.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball League

NBA — Fined Minnesota C Rudy Gobert and head coach Chris Finch an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a March 29 game against Phoenix.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Carlos Watkins.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OT Kaleb McGary, DE Calais Campbell and OT Joshua Miles.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro and DE Henry Anderson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OLB Tarell Bashan.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Darrynton Evans and TE Pharaoh Brown.

PITSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Keanu Neal.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Withdrew their restricted free agent (RFA) offer to S Ryan Neal.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Trevon Wesco and C/G Corey Levin.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LBs Nate Givhan and Gee Stanley and P Chris MacLean.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired C Judd Caulfield from Pittsburgh in exchange for D Thimo Nickl. Recalled D Andrej Sustr from loan to San Diego (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Placed D Brad Hunt on waivers. Recalled LW Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned D Marcus Bjork to Cleveland (AHL). Recalled C Josh Dunne from Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Scott Wedgewood to Texas (AHL) on a condition.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed G Jakub Dobes to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL). Signed F Josh Filmon to a three-year, entry-level contract and then assigned him to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Aidan Fulp and Travis Mitchell to two-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Adam Edstrom from Rogle (SHL) to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Martin Kaut to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed G Nikita Tolopilo to a two-year, entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Brayden Pachal from Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Zachary Massicotte from Allen (ECHL).

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Signed RW Mark Duarte to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Acquired F Max Andreev. Returned C Hugo Roy to Kansas City (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired RW Matt Stienburg.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Dylan St. Cyr to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

LEHIGH VALLEY ROCKET — Returned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Fedor Gordeev from Maine (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini from Newfoundland (ECHL). Acquired G Dennis Hildeby.

WILKE-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Recalled M Isaac Atanga from Turkish club Göztepe SK and transferred him to Norwegian side Aalesunds FK in exchange for cash considerations.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Mateusz Bogusz to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

LA GALAXY — Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $150,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired G Novak Micovic on loan from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Čukarički for the 2023 MLS season with a permanent transfer option, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).