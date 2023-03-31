Friday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Tampa Bay Florida Complex League RHP Israel Mateo for 55 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Garrett Whitlock to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 3B Tyler Nevin to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LHP Blake Taylor to Sugar Land (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF/OF Nick Solak from Cincinnati in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded 1B Dillon Paulson to Detroit in exchange for cash considerations.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired LHP Anthony Misiewicz from St. Louis in exchange for cash considerations. Transferred RHP Corbin Martin from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Robert Stephenson to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL, retroactive to March 28. Recalled RHP Taylor Megill from Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated OF Cristian Pache. Optioned SS Dalton Guthrie to Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Robert Stephenson to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Arizona for cash.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed 1B/OF Sam Travis.
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF/1B Ernie Geraci.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Justin Mazzone. Acquired RHP Lance Lusk from Lexington (Atlantic League).
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Sold the contract of INF Jake MacKenzie to Colorado (MLB).
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Alex McKenney.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League
NBA — Fined Minnesota C Rudy Gobert and head coach Chris Finch an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a March 29 game against Phoenix.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Carlos Watkins.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OT Kaleb McGary, DE Calais Campbell and OT Joshua Miles.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro and DE Henry Anderson.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OLB Tarell Bashan.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Darrynton Evans and TE Pharaoh Brown.
PITSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Keanu Neal.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Withdrew their restricted free agent (RFA) offer to S Ryan Neal.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Trevon Wesco and C/G Corey Levin.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LBs Nate Givhan and Gee Stanley and P Chris MacLean.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired C Judd Caulfield from Pittsburgh in exchange for D Thimo Nickl. Recalled D Andrej Sustr from loan to San Diego (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Placed D Brad Hunt on waivers. Recalled LW Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned D Marcus Bjork to Cleveland (AHL). Recalled C Josh Dunne from Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Scott Wedgewood to Texas (AHL) on a condition.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot from Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed G Jakub Dobes to a two-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL). Signed F Josh Filmon to a three-year, entry-level contract and then assigned him to Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Aidan Fulp and Travis Mitchell to two-year, two-way contracts.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Adam Edstrom from Rogle (SHL) to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted D Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Martin Kaut to San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Toronto (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed G Nikita Tolopilo to a two-year, entry-level contract.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Brayden Pachal from Henderson (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Zachary Massicotte from Allen (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Signed RW Mark Duarte to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Acquired F Max Andreev. Returned C Hugo Roy to Kansas City (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired RW Matt Stienburg.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Dylan St. Cyr to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
LEHIGH VALLEY ROCKET — Returned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL) on loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Fedor Gordeev from Maine (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini from Newfoundland (ECHL). Acquired G Dennis Hildeby.
WILKE-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Recalled M Isaac Atanga from Turkish club Göztepe SK and transferred him to Norwegian side Aalesunds FK in exchange for cash considerations.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Mateusz Bogusz to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
LA GALAXY — Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $150,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired G Novak Micovic on loan from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Čukarički for the 2023 MLS season with a permanent transfer option, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).