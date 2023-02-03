Jacksonville State hosts Suder and Bellarmine

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-14, 3-8 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (10-14, 5-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Peter Suder scored 24 points in Bellarmine’s 90-84 overtime loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Knights are 6-5 in home games. Bellarmine has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 3-8 in ASUN play. Jacksonville State ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 37.1% from downtown. Clarence Jackson leads the Gamecocks shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Tipton is averaging 12.7 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Demaree King is averaging 14.4 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .