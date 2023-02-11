Bellarmine visits McKee and Queens

Bellarmine Knights (11-15, 6-7 ASUN) at Queens Royals (16-10, 6-7 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Bellarmine Knights after AJ McKee scored 27 points in Queens’ 84-80 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Royals are 8-3 in home games. Queens is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights are 6-7 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 7-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Rains is averaging 6.1 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Royals. McKee is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Garrett Tipton is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 11.0 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .