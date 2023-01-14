Bellarmine plays conference rival FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-5, 3-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-11, 2-3 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Thompson and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles visit Garrett Tipton and the Bellarmine Knights in ASUN action Saturday.

The Knights are 4-4 in home games. Bellarmine is fourth in the ASUN with 14.9 assists per game led by Juston Betz averaging 3.6.

The Eagles are 3-2 in ASUN play. FGCU ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tipton is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Thompson is averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .