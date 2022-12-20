King and Valparaiso host Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-9) at Valparaiso Beacons (5-7, 0-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Kobe King scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 71-66 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Beacons have gone 4-1 at home. Valparaiso is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 2-6 on the road. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Edwards is averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Beacons. Ben Krikke is averaging 19 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

Andrew Sims is averaging 16.8 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .